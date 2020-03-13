You are the owner of this article.
Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

UM Shore Regional Health announces COVID-19 cancelations in all facilities

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown

UM Shore Regional Health

 PHOTO BY DANIEL DIVILIO

EASTON — Effective at 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, all support group meetings, classes, seminars and professional meetings scheduled in UM Shore Regional Health hospitals, outpatient and other facilities are cancelled until further notice.

Earlier this week, free blood pressure screenings conducted by hospital volunteers were cancelled and the hospital gift shops are temporarily closed.

“These cancellations are implemented in an abundance of caution to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, throughout our five county region,” said Dr. William H. Huffner, senior vice president, Medical Affairs and chief medical officer, in a news release. “The health and safety of our patients, their families, our staff and volunteers are paramount. We are undertaking all measures possible to minimize the possibility of exposure and infection in our hospitals and outpatient facilities, and in our communities.”

Cancelled events include: support groups for behavioral health, cancer, diabetes, hospice, stroke and behavioral health; meetings for members of AA, OA and NA; childbirth and parent education classes; nursing education classes, educational seminars and meetings of special-interest and professional groups.

For more information, visit umshoreregional.org

