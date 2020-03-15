The University of Delaware on Sunday announced even stricter restrictions following the news that a seventh person connected to the university tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
UD is locking down buildings and restricting research to only essential functions, such as maintaining animals and critical cell cultures. The university is also asking all employees to work from home, except for employees performing essential functions that cannot be carried out remotely.
“As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic situation continues to rapidly evolve with the escalation of positive cases on a national level – and even here in the state of Delaware – we feel that the University of Delaware needs to accelerate all measures of preparation even further to protect the health and safety of our community,” UD President Dennis Assanis wrote in a letter to students.
UD is also extending spring break for an additional week, through March 29. When spring break is over, classes will be online-only, as previously announced.
“There are several hurdles to overcome in this process related to IT resources, technology access and other preparation for virtual instruction,” Assanis said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work through this transition process.”
Dorms are closing by Tuesday, except for special circumstances in which students can’t return home due to travel restrictions or other circumstances. Students who are already home now have until the end of the semester to pack up their dorms.
Other new measures announced Sunday include enhanced cleaning in UD buildings and a ban on all UD-affiliated travel.