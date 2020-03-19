PORT DEPOSIT — With the announcement of the COVID-19 pandemic, there's been a run on many supplies and groceries, especially toilet paper. With indications that some may be hoarding, consternation has been added to an already stressful situation.
Joe Ptak, owner of Mildred and Co. at 8 South Main St. in downtown Port Deposit thought he needed to inject a moment of levity into the situation. On Thursday morning, he and two volunteers handed out wrapped rolls of two-ply to passing vehicles.
"We want to tell people to not have a crappy day," he said, adding it was an idea developed by his daughter Kathleen Koenig. "I thought it'd be a good idea."
Ptak said he had access to big boxes of toilet paper. Adding to the fun was a coupon taped to the wrapper giving folks $2 off their next cup of Mildred and Co. coffee.
"We ran out a little after 12," he said of the campaign that started at 10 a.m. "We'll do it again Saturday and Sunday."
Joined by Erica Berge and her daughter Ryleigh the trio took turns meeting vehicles at the 4-way stop and offering the free toilet paper. Some asked how much, while others said they did not want to make a donation.
"Nobody has to donate. We're just being neighborly," Ptak said he told one recipient.
Ptak said among the drivers was one who was thrilled.
"One guy said he couldn't find any. I gave him two rolls," Ptak said.
Of the 200 rolls given away Thursday, at least two returned to the store to redeem that coupon.
"I had a good time," Ptak said of the giveaway. "It was fun."
While supplies last, the giveaway will be held this weekend starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The store features specialty brews, tea and new and used books.
And maybe even free toilet paper.