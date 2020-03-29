DENTON — Late Saturday night, March 28 officials in Caroline County were informed of two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. The two new cases identified involve a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions and no recent history of foreign travel and a woman in her 60s with no underlying health conditions and no recent history of foreign travel.
A statement released by the Caroline County Department of Emergency Services said, "These cases appear to be community spread, which emphasizes the need to stay home and exercise vigilant hygiene and disinfection." The Health Department is expected to begin contact tracing Sunday.
"Unfortunately, given the wide community spread of COVID-19 and the highly contagious nature of the virus, we expect to see more positive cases in the days to come. We urge residents to stay home whenever possible to help slow the spread of the disease."