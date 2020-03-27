CENTREVILLE — Additional positive cases of novel Coronavirus were confirmed in Queen Anne’s County late Friday afternoon, March 27.
According to Queen Anne’s County Health Officer, Joseph A. Ciotola, Jr., M.D. the two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Queen Anne’s County brings the total of confirmed cases to four.
The third individual that tested positive in Queen Anne’s County is a female in her 40’s. She is currently in stable condition and has no underlying health issues.
The fourth individual that tested positive in Queen Anne’s County is a male in his 40’s. He is currently in stable condition and has no underlying health issues.
According to Ciotola both cases are considered a community transmission since neither individual traveled out of the country.
Both persons have self-quarantined, confirmed county Public Information Officer Beth Malasky, and the health department is conducting investigative conduct procedure.
All county residents are instructed to continue with social distancing and if having symptoms to contact their primary care physician. Persons who have been exposed to the virus have the potential to infect others before they display symptoms. If you have sick family members recovering at home please use this link for more information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html