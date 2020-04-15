Two Calvert residents accused of violating emergency order in St. Mary's

Criminal summonses issued to two Lusby women opened the first formal cases in St. Mary’s of individuals accused of violating the governor’s orders restricting nonessential travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Autumn Ryan Dariano and Mattea Kaydell Linville are facing misdemeanor theft charges alleging they were caught on surveillance cameras stealing items on two separate days, according to charging papers which say police responded to Target in California and detained the women who were on their way out of the store last Friday.
Police estimate the women took $46.94 of merchandise, including four books and two Starbucks beverages, out of the store on Friday, and $76 of clothing the previous day.
“Both thefts occurred during the declared state of emergency in which citizens are not to leave [their] residence except for essential reasons,” the charging papers filed by St. Mary’s Deputy Benjamin Raley say.
The women were both charged with two misdemeanor theft offenses, a theft scheme charge and two counts of failing to comply with the health emergency on both last Thursday and Friday, and are scheduled for preliminary inquiry dates in late May.
As of Monday, police in Maryland have responded to 1,576 calls related to potential violations of the governor’s emergency orders, a spokesperson for the governor’s office said on Tuesday. The Enterprise has filed a public information request for data on local warnings.
A total of 34 individuals in the state have been charged with violating the order, including a Charles County man, Shawn Marshall Myers, who allegedly hosted about 60 people at a bonfire late last month and did not disperse the crowd.
Violating the emergency order is a misdemeanor offense which carries a maximum penalty of one year of incarceration or a $5,000 fine, or both, if convicted.
