Town restaurants innovate, retool during emergency

CENTREVILLE — March 16 started out just like any other day for most businesses, but as Governor Larry Hogan conducted his 10 a.m. press conference, it was definitely not business as usual for Maryland’s more than 11,300 eating and drinking establishments who were ordered to close to the general public by 5 p.m. According to the executive order restaurants could stay open only on a carry out, drive-through or delivery basis.
Like their cohorts from across the state Centreville restaurants were faced with a seemingly impossible challenge — how to change their business models in less than 24 hours? But as the former chairman and CEO of Starbucks once said, “In times of adversity and change, we really discover who we are and what we’re made of.” That statement aptly captures the creativity, heart and true grit demonstrated by Centreville restaurant owners and staff who on a daily basis wrestle with the best ways to serve the community while keeping their customers and their staff safe.
“With just a little more than two weeks under their belts it’s been amazing to watch just how much they’ve accomplished in such a short time,” said Carol D’Agostino, Centreville Main Street Manager. “It’s humbling to watch our restaurants and all our Centreville businesses respond not just in ways to retool to keep their businesses operational, but also philanthropic ways, opening their hearts to serve first responders and others on the front line of this pandemic.”
Less than one week after the governor’s executive order Doc’s Riverside Grille, 511 Chesterfield Avenue, launched their “Real Heroes Don’t Wear Capes” campaign, providing free meals to health care workers and first responders. On March 25, the same day that Commerce Street Creamery Bistro Café, 110 N. Commerce St., temporarily suspended its storefront operations for carry out, they launched boxed lunches, limited meal service, and food delivery for any local agencies or essential businesses. Individuals can go online at CentrevilleEats.com to sponsor a boxed meal delivery for $10 or contribute $5 toward a sandwich platter.
Recently at Mamma Mia Italian Bistro & Sports Bar, 219 E. Water St., a patron opened a tab for all first responders and health care workers. The new program is called “Let us Feed You, While You Take Care of Us!” The restaurant has also been serving as a drop off location and key partner in Feed QAC Kids Program, a community effort to provide meals for children during the school closure.
In another project, Sal and Lisa Grande, the owners of Colosseum Pizza, 112 N. Commerce Street, donated 1,500 gallons of wine from their own winery to Lyon Distilling Co. in Saint Michaels to produce hand sanitizer for distribution through Queen Anne’s and Talbot County departments of emergency services.
New hours, services and operational procedures
While most Centreville restaurants have changed their hours of operation and have added services like online ordering and delivery, some restaurants like Smoke Rattle & Roll, 422 Pennsylvania Avenue, have collaborated with other restaurants that have food trucks to bring their food to individual communities.
“We wanted to create ways to make it easier for customers to get food so we brought ‘take out’ to them in our food trucks to North Brook. Although washing stations are standard practice for food trucks we have been enforcing social distancing and extra precautions like using Lysol Wipes and hand sanitizer before and after each customer,” said Cheryl L’Heureux, vice president of marketing, who along with her husband Roger is a co-partner at Smoke Rattle & Roll.
For Lisa Grande, the new procedures are only possible through family teamwork. “Once we made the decision to switch to a no-contact operation, we also implemented an online order system to take prepaid orders. Sal and I are working with our two sons, Matthew and Denny, who live with us. At this time we aren’t allowing friends or any other family to visit us at our home, not even the grandkids. We are pretty much quarantined at work and home so we feel safe to continue operations,” she said.
As of Hogan’s March 30 press conference, restaurants are still permitted to stay open for carry out and delivery. Although no one knows what tomorrow will bring, one thing is for sure – Centreville restaurant owners are willing and able to tackle each challenge one by one not only to ensure stability for their businesses, but also to stay steadfast to their commitment to their patrons, and the Centreville community, D’Agostino said.