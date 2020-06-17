You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.

featured

Three COVID-19 deaths reported in two days in QA

+1 
Queen Anne's County Health Officer

DR. JOSEPH CIOTOLA
COIVD-19 Testing

Queen Anne’s County’s first public COVID-19 test site opened Monday, June 15, at Edwards Pharmacy in Centreville.

 PHOTO BY ABIGAIL PRICE

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County has seen three deaths in two days from COVID-19, according to Beth Malasky, county public information officer. The county ended the day Tuesday, June 16, with 209 county residents having tested positive, up 10 since Friday. Three people were ill enough to be  hospitalized.

Last week, the county reported 148 people who tested positive are considered recovered and had been released from isolation.

Health Officer Dr. Joseph Ciotola Jr. now lists 10 deaths from the coronavirus in the county. The number still differs from the state site, which now shows 13.

As reported earlier, the state site listed at least five deaths that occurred at nursing homes or other long-term facilities in Kent and Anne Arundel counties, where the patients were infected and died. They didn’t show up in the Queen Anne’s numbers until their death certificates were issued listing their “home” residence.

The mother of Kristy Winborne of Barclay, Barbara Jean Vermillion, was one of them. Vermillion, 77, died April 16 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown — three days after being transferred from nearby Autumn Lake Healthcare, where she had resided for several years.

When she contacted the newspaper, Winborne said her mother deserved more than an anonymous label as the second person in Kent County to die of complications of COVID-19.

“I want them to know that she had a name, she had a story,” Winborne said.

She remembers her mother as energetic, creative, hardworking, strong willed and civic minded, as a leader, protector and someone who advocated for family.

Winborne said questions about the care her mother received leading up to her hospitalization have not been answered to her satisfaction. She also had concerns about whether protocols to help slow the spread of the disease were being followed at the nursing home and whether staff were wearing personal protective equipment to minimize exposure.

On April 29, Governor Larry Hogan issued an Executive Order authorizing Maryland Department of Health Secretary Robert R. Neall to take additional action to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in nursing home facilities in Maryland.

Last week the Maryland Department of Health coronavirus website showed 17 confirmed staff cases and 14 confirmed resident cases at Corsica Hills Center in Centreville, with three resident deaths. The state updates nursing home numbers at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.

Ciotola’s county number includes just the people who were infected, tested positive and died from locations in Queen Anne’s County. The “home” addresses for some of those may be outside the county.

Ciotola declined to comment on the deaths, citing concerns for family privacy.

June 5 was the final day for the Mid-Shore test site at Chesapeake College. Twenty-five people were tested at the college that day, bringing the total tested there since the site opened to 1,340, Malasky said.

The Queen Anne’s County Health Department is working with local primary care doctors to ensure they have the personal protective gear and supplies to start testing their patients, Malasky said. And they’ve been talking with local pharmacies.

Both Caroline and Talbot counties have public testing available at Choice One Urgent Care locations in Denton and Easton. Queen Anne’s County’s first public COVID-19 test site opened Monday, June 15, at Edwards Pharmacy in Centreville. Test collection is done outside the pharmacy and by appointment only; patients are to stay in their cars. Appointments can be made at www.doineedacovid19test.com, or people can can the pharmacy at 410-758-1715.

Ciotola also plans to offer mobile community testing for county residents, but no schedule or locations have been announced. The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners approved CARES funding June 9 for two heart monitors to be used in mobile units.

Queen Anne’s County Health Department has an information line for the public to call with questions about COVID-19. Staff will be available by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 443-262-9900.

Reporter Trish McGee contributed to this article.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business