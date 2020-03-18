With members of the public locked out of city hall and watching a live video stream from home, city council members spread out around council chambers in the name of social distancing.
Some sat at the dais, while two sat at tables set up where the public would normally sit. City Manager Tom Coleman, City Secretary Renee Bensley and Finance Director David Del Grande – the only staff members allowed to attend – also stood the recommended six feet away as council voted on an emergency ordinance to ban gatherings of more than 10 people.
The unusual set-up at Monday’s meeting was yet another example of how much has changed in the last week as Newark and the world tries to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
“These are not normal times,” Councilman Stu Markham remarked.
A public meeting without the public would typically be a blatant violation of open-meeting laws. However, Gov. John Carney issued a proclamation allowing governments to meet electronically, either by phone or by videoconference, provided that members of the public are able to hear the proceedings and weigh in with their comments.
Newark has live-streamed its meetings for several years and recently upgraded the camera system in council chambers. Monday, though, marked the first time the public has not been allowed in the room for the meeting.
Citizens were able to submit written comments to be read into the record.
Technical difficulties delayed the start of the meeting by 20 minutes. However, after the issues were resolved, 200 people tuned in to watch the proceedings – about twice the average viewership of previous meeting live-streams.
Starting this coming Monday, the city will move to a more advanced system in which council members will participate in the livestream from their own homes. Members of the public will be able to join the stream and address council in real time, Bensley said.
The upcoming meeting will include votes on a proposal to build more apartments on New London Road and a proposal to amend the comprehensive development plan to allow for annexations in the area of Paper Mill and Possum Park roads.
Council debated delaying all but essential business until the pandemic subsides but ultimately decided to proceed as scheduled to avoid a backlog.
“Obviously, its not perfect,” Bensley said. “If it were a perfect world, we’d have people in here right now able to give comment.”
If technology glitches hamper the public from participating, items will be tabled until a future meeting, Mayor Jerry Clifton said.
Bensley added that people who don’t have internet access or aren’t comfortable using technology can also mail, fax or drop off written comments. Recordings of the meetings will be shown on Channel 22, the city’s public access television channel.
The changes at council meetings are not the only effect the pandemic has had on city operations.
City hall is closed to the public, and residents are encouraged to pay bills and handle other business online or by phone. Many employees are working from home, while others are alternating days in the office to avoid having too many people in city hall at one time.
Other changes include:
• Trash, recycling and dumpsters will be picked up on their normal schedule. However, all trash should be inside the cart with the lid closed. Loose trash and bags placed on the curb will not be collected. Please take care to ensure that carts are placed in a manner that can easily be collected by the automated arms on our refuse trucks with at least three feet between carts.
• Green Wednesdays yard waste collection is suspended until April 3.
• Bulk collections are suspended until April 3.
• Alderman's Court is not in session. If you are scheduled to appear before March 27, please call 302-366-7000 for a new date.
• All public meetings and workshops, except city council and planning commission, have been canceled through the end of April.
• Walk-in services are currently suspended and will remain suspended until officials are able to provide them while maintaining safety for visitors and staff members. Residents are encouraged to pay bills online at newarkde.gov/payments and by phone at 302-366-7000.