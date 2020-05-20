You are the owner of this article.
The Primitive Barn opens for business

  • By DOUG BISHOP dbishop@kibaytimes.com

STEVENSVILLE — The Primitive Barn, an “old and new farm/barn decor store” as described by its owner, Amelia “Amy” Merryman, of Stevensville opened its doors Saturday, May 16, after the governor’s stay at home order lifted.

Merryman said, “We had planned to have a grand opening April 1, but the shelter at home order by Governor Larry Hogan changed that plan. So, we’re looking at having a celebration Oct. 3.”

Merryman indicated her store will have seasonal changes of themes: Fall season, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas. It currently carries a wide variety of “new and old farm house gifts,” including themed signs, antique furniture, home decorations, purses, hats, and unique bee wax and goats milk products.

Merryman is especially excited about carrying Kitchen Kettle Village products of jams, jellies, relish, barbecue sauces, to mention just a few. The Kitchen Kettle Village products are made exclusively in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The Primitive Barn is located at 460 Main St., Suite 110, Stevensville. Phone: 410-443-6119. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The store is closed on Sunday.

Shop online at www.primitivebarncountrydecor.com. Or find it on Facebook, primitivebarnhomedecor.

Merryman said, “This store has been a dream of mine for a long time.”

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business