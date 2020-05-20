The Primitive Barn opens for business

STEVENSVILLE — The Primitive Barn, an “old and new farm/barn decor store” as described by its owner, Amelia “Amy” Merryman, of Stevensville opened its doors Saturday, May 16, after the governor’s stay at home order lifted.
Merryman said, “We had planned to have a grand opening April 1, but the shelter at home order by Governor Larry Hogan changed that plan. So, we’re looking at having a celebration Oct. 3.”
Merryman indicated her store will have seasonal changes of themes: Fall season, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas. It currently carries a wide variety of “new and old farm house gifts,” including themed signs, antique furniture, home decorations, purses, hats, and unique bee wax and goats milk products.
Merryman is especially excited about carrying Kitchen Kettle Village products of jams, jellies, relish, barbecue sauces, to mention just a few. The Kitchen Kettle Village products are made exclusively in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
The Primitive Barn is located at 460 Main St., Suite 110, Stevensville. Phone: 410-443-6119. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The store is closed on Sunday.
Shop online at www.primitivebarncountrydecor.com. Or find it on Facebook, primitivebarnhomedecor.
Merryman said, “This store has been a dream of mine for a long time.”