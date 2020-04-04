The Arc postpones golf tournament, cancels events

SEVERN — The Arc of the Central Chesapeake Region has postponed the Tee it Up for The Arc Golf Tournament and canceled the rest of its fundraising events for 2020.
Tee It Up for The Arc has been moved from May 4 to Sept. 28.
Celebration Impact, Tap the Shore and Pull! For The Arc have all been canceled.
The Arc will be reaching out to everyone who has registered for one of the signature events to discuss your ticket purchase and process refunds.
The Arc still here to serve the community, and will continue to be a resource for you and your loved ones as we weather this crisis together, said CEO Jonathon Rondeau.
If you are looking for a way you can help The Arc right now, please consider an online gift today.