You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.

top story

Thanking Cecil County's essential work force with kid-friendly art

  • By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com
Little artists invited to help thank essential workers

The deadline is May 4 for young artists to color in this page and email it to pio@ccgov.org. Parents should snap a photo of the artist with his or her creation and include it in the email. A video featuring all the coloring pages and artists is being created to thank essential workers.

 COURTESY CCGOV

ELKTON — Having trouble keeping the kiddos entertained while you shelter in place?

Cecil County government invites little artists to participate in a coloring activity that thanks all the essential workers that have kept going throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download the coloring page from the Novel Coronavirus updates page at ccgov.org. Once the kids color the picture take a picture of them with their work of art and email it to pio@ccgov.org by May 4.

All the photos will be combined into a video to thank our essential workers.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business