Tea Party tossed out due to coronavirus

CHESTERTOWN — What would have been the 44th annual Chestertown Tea Party Festival has been canceled.
"It is with regret that the Chestertown Tea Party Festival Committee has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Festival," Festival President Sabine Harvey wrote in a news release dated March 19.
Harvey wrote the decision was attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the festival was not scheduled to be held until May 24, she wrote"experience from countries infected at a much earlier date than the United States suggests that infections could continue over a period of two to three months."
"Even after infections have slowed and current public guidance to practice social distancing have been lessened, we fear many of our fellow citizens will be reluctant to subject themselves to large crowds for some time to come," Harvey wrote. "In fact, it may remain impossible for large crowds to gather until a vaccine has been released. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our festival this year."
Harvey wrote the safety of vendors, entertainers and festival patrons also were the "overriding factor in making this decision."
The festival is planned to be held again Memorial Day weekend in 2021.
According to the festival's website, it has been held since 1976. The festival, according to its website, "celebrates the colonial past of Chestertown, including the alleged throwing of tea into the Chester River."