EASTON — Talbot County’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) continues to operate at a heightened level of readiness, with officials monitoring the COVID-19 health crisis hourly.
The EOC team is dedicated to sharing information the public can use on a daily basis and are using the most modern sharing platforms.
“This is a very serious situation that impacts all Talbot County residents,” Talbot County Council President Corey Pack said. “We have our best and brightest working on the issues this pandemic is creating. We are neighbors helping neighbors, and this is exactly what should happen in a time like this.”
Talbot County’s Health Department and Department of Emergency Services are collaborating with other government agencies and private sector partners to both inform and protect county citizens.
“Each member of the EOC has a job, and we count on each person to do their job,” Director of Emergency Services and Assistant County Manager Clay Stamp said. “But it’s also important that we share a frequent and consistent message with our residents.”
As is the case for many Talbot County residents, some members of the EOC are working virtually, calling in for meetings and working collaboratively online. First responders and those who are reporting to the EOC on Port Street daily are taking the same precautions they recommend to others.
“We are washing our hands often, practicing social distancing as we work with others, and routinely cleaning surfaces that are touched often,” Dr. Fredia Wadley said. “We have the same responsibility to our employees as you do.”
Today’s updates are listed below. For the most up-to-date information, visit talbotcovid19.org website.
Talbot County Emergency Services Clay Stamp, Director, Asst. County Manager www.talbotdes.org
Talbot County Health Department Dr. Fredia Wadley, Health Officer https://health.maryland.gov/talbotcounty/
Talbot County Public Schools
Meal Distribution Information
FREE meals will be distributed for children ages 2 through 18 at the following locations from 9-11 a.m.: Easton Middle, Easton Elementary-Dobson, the corner of Dover and Aurora Streets in Easton, the Neighborhood Service Center, Pippin Farm, St. Michaels Middle High, St. Michaels Police Dept., Chapel District Elementary, White Marsh Elementary, Tilghman Elementary, and Unionville Church. This will include breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack. These are drive-by/pick-up sites outdoors.
If families are unable to get to one of the sites to pick up meals please use this link to sign up for delivery: Meal Delivery Request (Please note we cannot guarantee that delivery will be available). We are in the process of collecting addresses of those in need of the meals so we can plan bus routes for meal delivery in the future if needed. You may also email Emily Moody at emoody@talbotschools.org to set up a CarePacks delivery on Fridays.
A page has been added to the TCPS website where information is posted for parents such as educational enrichment materials, updated information about COVID-19, and help for children and families in understanding and coping with this challenging situation. https://www.tcps.k12.md.us/quick-links/COVID-resources.
Dr. Kelly Griffith, Superintendent of Talbot County Public Schools, adds, “Many thanks to the continued efforts of our collaborative, creative, hard-working, selfless team of TCPS staff and volunteers! Stay Healthy! Stay Tuned! Stay Hopeful!”
Talbot County Department of Social Services
A General Hotline has been established for calls about COVID-19 and will be staffed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The number is 410-770-5515.
Talbot County Senior Center at Brookletts Place
To protect our volunteers, effective Monday, March 23, drivers will leave meals at the recipient’s door. The volunteer will call once the food has been delivered. Please have a cooler or bag outside for the food.
Town of Easton
Effective March 19, 2020, Mayor Robert Willey has issued Executive Order 2020-01 Declaring a State of Emergency for the Town of Easton. Click here to view the Executive Order 2020-01
The May 5, 2020, Election to fill the Council Presidency will be rescheduled for June 9, 2020.
Council meetings will be closed to public access, until further notice.
Meetings are televised for live viewing on MCTV Channel 98 local access.
Council Meeting recordings are available on-line at TV98. Click here for TV98 Recording
Council Meetings will be made available on the Facebook pages of the Easton Police Department, Easton Utilities and the Easton Volunteer Fire Department.
Public comments can be submitted to the Town, until the close of business on the following Friday.
Operations and services will continue to be provided; including building permit issuance and certain inspections.
Please contact us using online, phone and mail options. 410-822-2525 or town@EastonMD.gov
Telephone payment options are available.
All Public Assembly and Sidewalk Café Permits are rescinded and or revoked during the time this Emergency Declaration remains in effect.
We appreciate your patience and thank everyone involved with the emergency response and treatment of COVID-19 for the safety of all.
Town of St. Michaels
Until we hear otherwise from the Governor’s office, beginning on Monday, March 23rd staffing at the Town Office will be reduced in order to allow for a continuance of service. The office will remain closed to the public. If the office is closed, office staff can be reached by calling 410-924-7618.
Police operations will continue as usual. If there is an emergency, please call 9-1-1. Non emergencies can reach the police department at 410-745-9500.
The Public Works Department will be working to maintain essential services in the town. Trash pickup will be as usual on Tuesday. Brush pickup will be on Wednesday.
