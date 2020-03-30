EASTON — In response to the surging number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan issued a Stay-At-Home Order for all residents and visitors effective 8 p.m. on March 30.
Only those with essential jobs or those leaving the house for an essential reason such as obtaining food or medicine are allowed to leave their homes. Any person who knowingly and willfully violates the order can be charged with a misdemeanor and is subject to a fine of up to $5,000 and/or 1 year in prison.
The list of essential businesses largely stays the same, though non-essential businesses are no longer allowed to offer curb-side pickup. Restaurants may still offer take-out or curb-side pickup. The Maryland Emergency Management Agency recommends that essential personnel carry a letter from their employer with details of their employment status.
“We know this is a difficult time and these are extreme measures,” Talbot County Council President Corey Pack said. “But we are asking everyone to abide by this Executive Order. As the Governor said, you can be a hero just by staying home.”
County Health Officer Dr. Fredia Wadley agreed. “The number of cases in the Capital Region continues to multiply,” she said. “This virus is spreading rapidly, and the majority of cases are in people from 18 to 64 years of age. The governor’s action today will save lives.”
Advice from health officials remains the same. “We have ways to protect ourselves,” Dr. Wadley added. “Wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer. Limit person-to-person contact. Avoid public transportation. Do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary. These seem like little things, but they do make a difference.”
Despite new restrictions, Talbot County is working to keep people safe while also making sure they get essential services.
“Our Emergency Operations support team of first responders and incredible volunteers will continue to take care of our most vulnerable populations across Talbot County,” Emergency Services Director Clay Stamp said. “It’s important to stay the course. Basic precautions are our greatest defense against this virus. This is not a drill.”
Key Points for March 30
- Gov. Larry Hogan issued a Stay-At-Home Order for all persons living in the State of Maryland.
- Easton Memorial Hospital and University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has an urgent need for volunteers. Those with medical experience can apply at talbotcovid19.org.
- Maryland counted 174 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 1,413. The number of deaths tripled over the weekend to 15.
- Hospitals are beginning to see a surge in the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 disease, with 353 people hospitalized.
- Testing will continue for two more days at the mobile testing center at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills. Patients must have orders from a healthcare provider.
- Employers should focus on protecting workers and their families by following recommendations for minimal staffing, social distancing, and hand washing.
Meal Distribution
A FREE Drive-thru, No Contact Farmers Market will take place in St. Michaels on Tuesday, March 31 from 3-5pm. The Drive-Thru pick up will take place in the Public Parking Lot behind Pemberton's Pharmacy, look for signage for traffic flow. Drive up, pop your trunk and volunteers will drop in a bag of assorted fresh fruits and veggies! DO NOT EXIT YOUR CAR. To minimize risk NO WALK-UPS ALLOWED. All produce has been generously donated by Chris Agharabi on behalf of Ava’s Pizzeria & Theo’s Steaks & Sides.
Delivery will be provided upon request for seniors, the disabled and those without transportation. For delivery call Trish Payne with the St. Michaels Community Center, 410-829-3883, and leave your name, number in household, full address and phone number.
Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence
Dear Victims of Family Violence,
As we are amidst this period of uncertainty and always changing information, we want you to know that we are committed to helping you live a life free of violence. You are more than just our clients, you are part of our MSCFV family, and as such we will help each other get through this crisis and we will come out stronger and with a better awareness of the great things we can accomplish when we work together.
The health and safety of all of our team members, including you, is our top priority. In accordance with Governor Hogan’s requests, we are temporarily closing our offices in all five counties, but we are still here to help.
- Our Hotline WILL NOT close. It is available 24/7/365. Please make sure to share this number with anyone that can use it: 1-800-927-4673. Victims can also contact our hotline through our Website and from our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Accounts.
- Emergency Shelter for victims, their children and pets is available. (Call the Hotline)
- You can still get a protective order, and we can help you remotely. Attached to this note are directions for obtaining protection orders during quarantine.
- MSCFV Case Managers are still available to help clients through the phone and email – reach out to your case manager just to check in. If you don’t know their number, call 410-690-3222 during business hours.
- Our legal team is still working on our clients’ cases even while the courts are closed. If you have new legal challenges, reach out to your case manager.
- Other services are available on a case by case basis through case managers, so call them.
We have had to temporarily suspend our Support Groups, Therapy Sessions, Abuser Intervention Program and Anger Management Classes. We will keep you informed as these services become available again.
Case Managers are your connection to MSCFV services, so please stay in touch. Please contact us with any concerns or questions. You are not alone!
In High Hopes of a Healthy Future,
Executive Director Jeanne Yeager
Talbot County Library
Ask a Librarian with askus@tcfl.org
The Library is closed, but we’re still here to help. Staffed by librarians, Talbot County Free Library’s askus@tcfl.org email reference service is still working to help you find the answers you need. Trained reference librarians can help you access library resources or find information from the comfort and safety of your own home – visit our website and fill out the form at: http://tcfl.org/about/?content=ask
Where to Find More Information
- CDC COVID-2019 Website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Talbot County COVID-19 Information www.talbotcovid19.org
- Shore Regional Health COVID Information https://www.umms.org/shore/patients-visitors/coronavirus
- Maryland Department of Health Website: https://health.maryland.gov/pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Website: https://health.maryland.gov/talbotcounty/Pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TalbotHealthMaryland/
- Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Website: http://www.talbotdes.org/default.asp
- Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/talbotdes