EASTON — Do not lose focus. That’s the message officials are sending as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Talbot County residents and businesses.
“We are 14 days into this crisis, but we are preparing for the long haul,” Dr. Fredia Wadley said. “As your health officer, I promise you that I will make the best recommendations based on the facts we have for the health and safety of Talbot County residents.”
Officials continue to seek a balance between slowing the spread of the virus and maintaining basic services.
“Not all counties are the same, just as all countries are not the same,” Wadley said. “We are trying to take the right actions for Talbot County. Let’s stay calm and healthy, and we will get through this.”
Talbot County Council President Corey Pack commended the many partners who are working together to serve this community during these unprecedented times.
“I continue to be amazed at the things Talbot County is doing to respond to this emergency situation,” he said. “I want to thank all of our partners for the work they are doing for Talbot County.”
The Emergency Management System, led by Director of Emergency Services Clay Stamp, is activated and functioning seven days a week.
“We have done great work in the last 14 days to respond to COVID-19,” Stamp said, echoing Pack’s message. “We have instituted a common operating procedure, and we are consistent in our messaging. We will be ready for whatever comes our way.”
Key points for Thursday, March 26, from Talbot County officials:
- COVID-19 cases continue to surge, with 157 new cases confirmed in Maryland. Testing capabilities are still limited.
- Food is available for those in need. A total of 128 families received food boxes at Scott’s United Methodist Church today.
- Local businesses, Chesapeake Landing and Paris Foods, have sent trucks to transport the more than 11,000 pounds of chicken donated to Talbot County food banks by Mountaire Farms.
- A complete list of local food banks can be found at talbotcovid19.org.
- The Town of St. Michaels donated cooler bags for senior citizens who are having meals delivered to their homes.
- Social ills are expected to rise as the COVID-19 crisis continues, including burglaries, domestic violence, and sexual assault. Local agencies are prepared to respond.
- County staff have moved to minimal staffing; employees can be reached by e-mail or telephone.
- Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center is translating COVID-19 information and working to connect with the immigrant community.
Talbot County Government Offices
Effective Thursday, March 26th, County offices will move to a minimum staffing level wherever possible. While County offices remain closed to public access, a department will have at least one staff member present during normal business hours to assist the public via phone or e-mail. It is expected that the main office line will be answered Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Limited staff and increased volume of calls may result in calls going to voicemail. Messages left will be responded to in the order received. “Mission critical” operations such as Department of Corrections, Emergency Services, Sheriff and Sanitary District will remain fully staffed. Easton Airport remains open as well.
Maryland Courts
Courts will remain closed to the public through May 1st. Maryland courts are currently closed to the public; however, the courts will continue to hear certain types of emergency matters. Most courthouses are operating with essential staff only and are experiencing high call volumes. Please take time to review the information on this page before calling a specific court. The information on this page is subject to change. Please visit this link for more detailed information.
Department of Aging
The Maryland Department of Aging is issuing additional information on the Senior Call Check program as a free resource to MD residents over 65+ and recommending all seniors use the program as a resource during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Senior Call Check phone lines are open M-F 8 am-5 pm and Saturday 9 am-3 pm. During these hours, seniors can call toll-free 1-866-50-CHECK (1-866-502-0560) and register. Registration is also available online at aging.maryland.gov.
Food Resources
The Food Resource Helpline 410-770-5515 is available for all residents of Talbot County needing to connect to food resources during this time. The Helpline should not be used for general COVID19 issues, but only for assistance locating food.
Talbot County Library
Community members and students needing access to high speed internet can now enjoy the newest Drive-Up Wi-Fi Hotspot at the Easton Library provided free of service by Easton Velocity, a service of Easton Utilities. Please park in the Easton Library's staff parking lot on Federal Street to access. The name of the free wireless network is EU-Public and there is no password required or limit on time usage.
Talbot County Public Schools – Meal Distribution Update for March 26, 2020
The TCPS Transportation Department is working to build routes for additional meal deliveries by TCPS school buses and vans.
If you are able to pick up meals at one of the 11 sites listed below, please continue to do so THROUGH Friday March 27.
FREE meals will be distributed for children ages 2 through 18 at all of the following drive-by/pick-up locations from 9-11 a.m. through Friday March 27: Easton Middle, Easton Elementary-Dobson, the corner of Dover and Aurora Streets in Easton, the Neighborhood Service Center, Pippin Farm, St. Michaels Middle High, St. Michaels Police Dept., Chapel District Elementary, White Marsh Elementary, Tilghman Elementary, and Unionville Church. This will include breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack.
Beginning Monday March 30, meal distribution (pick-up) will CONTINUE AT THE FOLLOWING SITES ONLY:
- Easton Middle School
- Easton Elementary-Dobson
- St. Michaels Middle High School
On Monday March 30, we will begin delivering meals by TCPS school buses and vans based on the requests we have received to date. In order to maintain social distancing, volunteers will leave meals at mailboxes, front steps, etc. Deliveries will occur during the approximate time frame of 9-11 a.m.
Where to Find More Information
- CDC COVID-2019 Website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Talbot County COVID-19 Information www.talbotcovid19.org
- Shore Regional Health COVID Information https://www.umms.org/shore/patients-visitors/coronavirus
- Maryland Department of Health Website: https://health.maryland.gov/pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Website: https://health.maryland.gov/talbotcounty/Pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TalbotHealthMaryland/
- Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Website: http://www.talbotdes.org/default.asp
- Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/talbotdes