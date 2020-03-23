EASTON — Governor Larry Hogan issued an Executive Order closing all non-essential businesses effective at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 23. At the same time, he announced a relief package designed to help businesses and expanded benefits for workers who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to a $50 million grant program that helps businesses with operating expenses, the Maryland Department of Commerce is also administering a $75 million emergency relief loan fund. An incentive fund for manufacturers willing to produce personal protective equipment was also announced.
Unlike many states, Maryland allows workers to apply for unemployment benefits immediately. The Maryland Department of Labor is also accepting applications for the COVID-19 Layoff Aversion Fund that provides funds to help businesses with 500 or fewer employees.
“We commend the governor for taking this action,” Talbot County Council President Corey Pack said. “As Gov. Hogan said, this is a battle we are fighting on two fronts. Our businesses are suffering, but we must first mobilize to save lives. The extraordinary measures the governor announced will both protect citizens and help the county’s businesses.”
Stemming the flow of the COVID-19 virus is critical, County Health Officer Dr. Fredia Wadley said.
“I implore people to stay home, as the governor has instructed. We have emphasized the threat of COVID-19 to our seniors, people with chronic conditions, and people with weakened immune systems, but young people can get a severe infection too,” Wadley said. “More importantly, they could be increasing the spread of the virus and endangering the health and lives of people they love.”
As more businesses send workers home, the Talbot County community continues to work together to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on local citizens.
“We at the Emergency Operations Center are working every day to meet the needs of this community, especially our most vulnerable populations,” Director of Emergency Services Clay Stamp said. “It’s important that we provide a consistent, concise message about what is taking place here in Talbot County.”
“With regard to the opening and closing of businesses, we will work with the Governor’s office to bring more clarity to this issue,” Stamp said. “In the meantime, we recommend that business owners refer to the Governor’s Executive Order for direction. Remember, it is still critically important that we continue to adhere to the Governor’s directive to practice social distancing and avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, even if a business remains open.”
Talbot County Emergency Services Clay Stamp, Director, Asst. County Manager www.talbotdes.org
Talbot County Health Department Dr. Fredia Wadley, Health Officer https://health.maryland.gov/talbotcounty/
Click here to view the Governor’s Executive Order. https://governor.maryland.gov/category/executive-orders/
Governor Hogan’s Office of Legal Counsel has issued advise to businesses. See attached. Also can be found on www.talbotcovid19.org
Information on the business programs, visit businessexpress.maryland.gov. https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business
Advice from the Maryland Department of Labor, can be found here. https://www.dllr.state.md.us/
Meal Distribution
FREE meals will be distributed for children ages 2 through 18 at the following locations from 9-11 a.m.: Easton Middle, Easton Elementary-Dobson, the corner of Dover and Aurora Streets in Easton, the Neighborhood Service Center, Pippin Farm, St. Michaels Middle High, St. Michaels Police Dept., Chapel District Elementary, White Marsh Elementary, Tilghman Elementary, and Unionville Church. This will include breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack. These are drive-by/pick-up sites outdoors.
We are in the process of collecting addresses of families in need of the meals so we can plan bus routes for meal delivery in the future if needed. Please use this link to sign up for delivery even if you are currently picking up meals at one of our sites: Meal Delivery Request (Please note we cannot guarantee that delivery will be available).
Town of Trappe
• Effective Tuesday, March 24th at 8:00 am, only essential staff will be available on a limited basis to ensure all of our staff's health and safety. Please call the office at 410-443-0087 and if your call is not answered please leave a message for Town Administrator, Erin Braband, and it will be returned as soon as possible. You may also send an email to clerk@trappemd.net. Email is the preferred communication.
• All Town meetings have been cancelled and if a need arises for the Town Council to meet, the meeting will be held by conference call. The information and phone number for this call and agenda will be posted on our Facebook page and website at least 24 hours in advance. www.trappemd.net
• Water bill payments may only be made by cash, money order or check and may be mailed to the Town or placed through the mail slot in the front door of the Town Office. We will be unable to accept credit cards until further notice. All late fees will be waived while we are under a State of Emergency.
• Water/Sewer billing will be done by estimated billing this month due to limited staffing. All accounts will be adjusted accordingly next month when the water meters are physically read.
Where to Find More Information
CDC COVID-2019 Website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Talbot County COVID-19 Information www.talbotcovid19.org
Shore Regional Health COVID Information https://www.umms.org/shore/patients-visitors/coronavirus
Maryland Department of Health Website: https://health.maryland.gov/pages/home.aspx
Talbot County Health Department Website: https://health.maryland.gov/talbotcounty/Pages/home.aspx
Talbot County Health Department Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TalbotHealthMaryland/
Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Website: http://www.talbotdes.org/default.asp
Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/talbotdes