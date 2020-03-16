EASTON — All Talbot County Free Library branches will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 through Saturday, March 28. The Library Board of Trustees decided to close the libraries to help protect against the spread of the Coronavirus. The library plans to reopen on Monday, March 30.
In a statement by Talbot County Free Library, the board wrote: "The health and well-being of the community is the library’s top priority. We understand the uncertainty surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the concern about how it will affect our community. We have been closely monitoring the situation and adhering to the recommendations of experts from the Talbot County Health Department, local and state government officials, and the CDC."
In addition, the library is cancelling all story times at both branches through Wednesday, April 15. The library board made this decision as a precautionary measure to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, with the health and safety of Talbot County residents as our primary goal.
Any materials currently checked out from the library may be returned after it reopens. No overdue fees will accrue for library materials between March 16 and 28. Library meeting rooms will not be available during this period. AARP Tax Aide appointments are cancelled for Saturday, March 21, and Saturday, March 28. Electronic library services will continue to be available, including access to eBooks, audiobooks, streaming movies, TV shows, and music.
Please check the library’s website, or Facebook page for updates. Updated information about the library and other county organizations can be found on the Talbot County EMS Facebook page.
Once again, during this enforced interruption in many of the library’s regular services, patrons are encouraged to take advantage of the library’s eLearning opportunities and downloadable and streaming eBooks, audiobooks, music, magazines, and movies—all of which are available free of charge, 24/7. For more information, please visit www.tcfl.org.
The library board and staff express their appreciation to the community for all the support they have received as we each make every effort to protect one another during this difficult time.