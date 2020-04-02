EASTON — Talbot County had a new positive COVID-19 case, bringing the total number in the county to five, while Maryland's positive count rose by 346 for a total of 2,331 positive COVID-19 cases.
“The numbers are going up, and that is a trend that will continue for several weeks,” County Health Officer Dr. Fredia Wadley said. “We are all going to have to hang in there a little while longer.”
As the country grows weary of cancellations and restrictions, officials say this is not the time to let our guard down.
“As we press forward, we must recognize the propensity for people to get tired and let their guard down,” Talbot County President Corey Pack said. “This will result in increased infections in our community. It is critically important that we stay the course.”
The Emergency Operations team continues to support Talbot County’s health and medical capabilities, human services, and public safety, as well as businesses and non-profits. Daily updates are posted at talbotcovid19.org.
“We encourage people in Talbot County to tune into our daily releases for timely and credible information moving forward,” Director of Emergency Services Clay Stamp said. “The Emergency Operations Center is constantly monitoring the situation, and we will share all the information we have as soon as we get it.”
Key Points for April 2
- Maryland saw an increase of 346 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 2,331. Talbot County has one new COVID-19 case for a total of five.
- Talbot County Public Schools will distribute iPads to elementary school students this week to enable one-to-one learning for all students K-12. Check out www.tcps.k12.md.us for more information.
- Easton Utilities has installed four (4) free drive-up hotspots in parking lots around town for those without internet access—Talbottown Shopping Center, Idlewild Park, Moton Park, and the Talbot County Free Library.
- The Emergency Operations Center team was activated 21 days ago and will continue to coordinate Talbot County’s response until the crisis passes.
St. Michaels Community Center
We are the Helpers at the Heart of our Community.
A reminder during the COVID-19 pandemic:
The St. Michaels Community Center is providing take-out meals and grocery pick-up to those in need from the Center at 108 Railroad Ave. on Mondays from 5-7 pm; Wednesdays from 3-5 pm; and Fridays from 11-3 pm. SMCC is also serving as the food distribution hub for the entire Bay Hundred area.
All SMCC’s non-food-related programs are postponed and the Treasure Cove Thrift Shop closed.
Donations are still needed to help purchase food for our neediest and can be made online at www.paypal.me/smccmd
We are posting updates at www.stmichaelscc.org/news
Where to Find More Information
- CDC COVID-2019 Website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Talbot County COVID-19 Information www.talbotcovid19.org
- Shore Regional Health COVID Information https://www.umms.org/shore/patients-visitors/coronavirus
- Maryland Department of Health Website: https://health.maryland.gov/pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Website: https://health.maryland.gov/talbotcounty/Pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TalbotHealthMaryland/
- Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Website: http://www.talbotdes.org/default.asp
- Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/talbotdes