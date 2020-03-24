EASTON — Talbot County needs healthy, able-bodied residents to volunteer for duty during the COVID-19 health crisis. Opportunities range from working in food banks to delivering meals to seniors to working in the medical field.
“It is important that we continue to work together as a community to address current needs and to remain vigilant in following our Governor’s lead,” Talbot County Council President Corey Pack said.
“This seems like a contradictory message,” County Health Officer Dr. Fredia Wadley said. “The priority for each individual is to first make sure you and your family are safe. Certainly, residents should stay home whenever possible. But our community partners need help, and we are calling on those who are able and prepared to volunteer.”
Volunteers can submit their information via the talbotcovid19.org website. Members of the Emergency Operations Center team are constantly assessing the needs of the County’s most vulnerable citizens, working through food banks, churches, and local businesses, and they will distribute volunteer opportunities as they arise.
“We will not ask volunteers to put their health at risk,” Director of Emergency Services Clay Stamp said, “but we have some critical needs that will help sustain our community during this pandemic.”
Other key points highlighted by Talbot County officials in their daily update:
- Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is working to support businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic.
- Talbot County continues to provide food to the area’s most vulnerable populations.
- Sheltering for children of critical workers is being coordinated by EOC partners.
- The community must remain vigilant in efforts to reduce exposure to the COVID-19 virus by following Health Department recommendations.
- For information on food bank locations, visit www.talbotcovid19.org.
- Call 410-770-5515 if you or someone you know needs assistance with food.
- Check on your neighbors through phone trees to make sure that everyone’s needs are met, whether that be food, medication, or mental health services.
Talbot County Emergency Services Clay Stamp, Director, Asst. County Manager www.talbotdes.org
Talbot County Health Department Dr. Fredia Wadley, Health Officer https://health.maryland.gov/talbotcounty/
Following is a list of updates for March 24:
Easton Utilities
Community members needing access to high speed internet can now enjoy free Drive-Up Wi-Fi Hotspots provided by Easton Velocity, a service of Easton Utilities. “As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we’ve been working diligently to implement this offering in hopes we can help those in our community who may need internet service,” said Ted L. Book, Director of Easton Velocity. Currently, the Wi-Fi Hotspots are temporarily available in the Talbottown Shopping Center main parking lot closest to the intersection of Washington and Harrison Streets and in the Idlewild Park parking lot (adjacent to the basketball courts).
The name of the free wireless network is EU-Public and there is no password required or limit on time usage. “With the increase in students participating in distance learning and employers requiring people to work remotely, we wanted to provide a safe place for anyone to connect while maintaining the recommended social distancing,” stated John J. Horner, COO for Easton Utilities.
In addition to following the recommendations from the federal, state and local agencies to protect the health of the public and the employees, Easton Utilities is committed to supporting the community efforts in place and being a source of information during this unprecedented time. To continue providing the essential services customers rely on all day, every day, the emergency response team is working diligently to ensure there are contingencies in place if needed.
Easton Utilities encourages everyone in and around Talbot County to visit www.talbotcovid19.org for important updates and information.
Talbot County Department of Social Services
The Food Resource Helpline 410-770-5515 is available for anyone needing to connect to food resources during this time.
The Helpline should not be used for general COVID19 issues.
For All Seasons
Visit www.talbotcovid19.org for our latest update on our services
St. Michaels
St. Michaels Food Pantry, located at Christ Church in St. Michaels, is open to the public on Monday’s from 9 to 11 a.m. and on Thursday’s from 1 to 3 p.m. For further information, contact Alice Petizon at 410-745-5058 or email alice.petizon@gmail.com.
Hog Neck Golf Course
As of 5 p.m. on Monday, March 23, Hog Neck Golf Course was closed to the public in accordance with Governor Hogan’s Executive Order.
Meal Distribution
FREE meals will be distributed for children ages 2 through 18 at the following locations from 9-11 a.m.: Easton Middle, Easton Elementary-Dobson, the corner of Dover and Aurora Streets in Easton, the Neighborhood Service Center, Pippin Farm, St. Michaels Middle High, St. Michaels Police Dept., Chapel District Elementary, White Marsh Elementary, Tilghman Elementary, and Unionville Church. This will include breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack. These are drive-by/pick-up sites outdoors.
We are in the process of collecting addresses of families in need of the meals so we can plan bus routes for meal delivery in the future if needed. Please use this link to sign up for delivery even if you are currently picking up meals at one of our sites: Meal Delivery Request (Please note we cannot guarantee that delivery will be available).
Where to Find More Information
- CDC COVID-2019 Website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Talbot County COVID-19 Information www.talbotcovid19.org
- Shore Regional Health COVID Information https://www.umms.org/shore/patients-visitors/coronavirus
- Maryland Department of Health Website: https://health.maryland.gov/pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Website: https://health.maryland.gov/talbotcounty/Pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TalbotHealthMaryland/
- Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Website: http://www.talbotdes.org/default.asp
- Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/talbotdes