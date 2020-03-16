EASTON — The Talbot County Council will hold a special emergency meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, March 16 in the Bradley Meeting Room, South Wing, Talbot County Courthouse, 11 N. Washington St., Easton.
The purpose of the meeting is for consideration of an Emergency Declaration for Talbot County regarding COVID-19.
While the meeting is open to the public, citizens who wish to attend are encouraged to attend via conference call rather than in person by calling 1-415-655-0002 and entering pin number 732 260 596.
This notice is being provided in accordance with the requirements of State Govt. Art. § 10-506. This notice is being delivered to representatives of the news media who regularly report on sessions and activities of the County Council, and is being posted on the bulletin board adjacent to the County Council meeting room.