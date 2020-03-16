CECIL COUNTY — The District Court of Maryland for District Three, representing Cecil, Kent, Caroline, Talbot and Queen Anne’s counties, has ordered staying evictions for 15 days starting on March 13.
The memorandum and order states that: “the Court finds that [in] light of the Governor's Proclamation and the declarations by [the World Health Organization” and the [Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention] surrender of any premises will endanger the health or life of the tenant or any other occupant of any premises and will be inconsistent with the above-identified actions and public safety protocols arising therefrom”.
Officials further said that "the global pandemic COVID-19 poses an imminent risk to the health, safety and welfare of residents" in the mid- an upper-Shore counties.
Gov. Larry Hogan recently declared a State of Emergency and Existence of Catastrophic Health Emergency, and the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control called to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.”
For these reasons, the District Court of Maryland for District Three found that the “extraordinary public health emergency” satisfies requirements under the Maryland Real Property Code (Section 8-401(c)(4), which states “the court may… extend the time for surrender of the premises as justice may require but not more than 15 days after the trial.”
In preparing for this order, deputies of Cecil County Sheriff’s Office took inventory of impending eviction notices and reported these numbers to the District Court, where the decision was ultimately decided.
Baltimore City adopted a policy to keep people in their homes while school and government buildings are closed due to the pandemic, as well. And Maryland isn’t the only regional placing a moratorium on evictions. Long Island, New York, San Fransisco, and other areas around the United States are taking the extra step to keep people inside during this time of crisis.
Laura Curran, county executive of Nassau County in Long Island, New York, in response to suspending eviction enforcement said, “It would be both wrong and dangerous to kick people out of their homes during this public health emergency.”