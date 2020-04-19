Surge is coming, Ciotola warns

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County saw its largest increase is positive COVID-19 cases Friday, April 17, with an additional six confirmed patients after a week that had seen numbers stay mostly flat. Positive cases jumped from 20 Thursday to 26 Friday. The number rose to 27 Saturday.
“While the numbers are still climbing, this is due in part, to the greater availability of testing materials and the increased testing being been done at our alternate test facility located at Chesapeake College,” said Beth Malasky, county public information officer, in a statement. “We do expect our numbers to continue to climb and don’t believe we have hit our spike yet.”
In a phone interview Friday morning, Dr. Joseph Ciotola, county health officer said, “The next two weeks is probably the beginning of our surge.”
He said he expected the numbers to continue to rise, possibly peaking in mid-May.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” he said. “We have not reached the point where we have passed the acute phase.”
There are not enough tests; there are no proven anti-body tests; there’s so much we don’t know yet, so many unanswered questions, he said.
The drive-through test site at the college tested 56 people Wednesday and an additional 53 Friday. The site is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday for patients with a doctor’s order for a test.
“We need more testing material,” Ciotola said. “As long as we can get viral medium for testing, we will continue to run that site.”
The test site is a Mid-Shore effort with Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Kent, Caroline and Dorchester counties all working together. The idea was to reserve hospital testing for critically ill patients, Ciotola said. It gives primary care doctors a way to get patients tested when they meet the criteria without them having to go to the hospital.
The tests require specific medium and the nasopharyngeal swabs used to obtain the samples.
“We could run five days a week if we had enough testing material,” Ciotola said. “If we could get a supply of 200 (tests) a week, that would allow us to increase the number of individuals that we can test at that site.”
Turnaround time has improved as labs have increased their capacity, he said. When testing began at the college site, it took about a week to get the results; that time has improved to about three days, Ciotola said.
Patients being tested come predominantly from the five Mid-Shore counties with a few from the Lower Shore and from Anne Arundel County.
When a positive test is received, the health department will conduct an investigation and known contacts will be notified of their possible exposure and told to self-quarantine.
“We have been doing contact tracing since day one and do not plan to stop,” Ciotola said. And when someone is quarantined, the whole household is quarantined, he added.
The county has a surge plan for EMS response, but since there is no hospital in Queen Anne’s County, surge planning is being done in conjunction with University of Maryland Shore Regional Health.
Ciotola said health departments from the five Mid-Shore counties spent over a month developing Chesapeake College as an alternate hospital site. The first week in March, they obtained permission from college officials to use the health education facility there as a sort of field hospital for transition care and convalescence for patients recovering from COVID-19 to free hospital beds for acute patients.
That plan is on hold now because hospital officials feel they can handle the surge. Shore Regional Health President and CEO Ken Kozel told the state this past week they didn’t see the need.
“Shore Health thought they could handle everything,” Queen Anne’s County Emergency Services Director Scott Haas said.
Shore Regional Health spokesman Trena Williamson refused to provide the number of intensive care beds or the number of ventilators available. The online Shore Regional Health Factsheet, dated February 2019, lists 187 total licensed beds — 124 in Easton, 42 in Dorchester and 21 in Chestertown — but it does not break down the types of beds available.
“Ensuring the safety of patients and our team members remains our top priority. University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has been engaged in exhaustive preparation to increase bed, staff and equipment capacity to adapt to this rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation. We continue to plan for an increase in volumes and are working as a System with our UMMS colleagues to ensure all our patients receive the care and attention needed,” Williamson said in an email Friday.
She added, “As of March 25, SRH has identified the ability to double inpatient capacity and quadruple ICU capacity in each of our facilities if needed.”
Williamson initially refused to say if any COVID-19 patients had been treated at local hospitals or if any were hospitalized currently.
After it was pointed out the Talbot County Health Department reported the Easton hospital had seen an increase in hospitalizations related to COVID-19, per Kozel, Williamson said, “We did see our numbers fluctuate during the past week with a slight increase toward the end of the week, however none of our hospitals are at capacity.”
Williamson said Shore Regional Health has set up triage tents adjacent to the three hospital emergency departments and the Emergency Center at Queenstown to increase preparedness for the potential of a surge in patient volume and to gain additional space for patients ahead of any significant influx.
“Our plan for treating patients if there is a surge includes expanding our Emergency Department capacity using these tents,” she said. “The goal for COVID-19 vigilance is to quickly evaluate and treat patients for fever and upper respiratory symptoms. These additional spaces will allow our system hospitals a greater level of capacity to care for patients during this pandemic.”
Ciotola emphasized the importance of people to continue to take precautions to limit their exposure and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s everywhere,” he said. “It’s widespread in the community. We all have to be careful and observe good social distancing practices, as well as hand washing and avoiding touching your face and eyes.”
Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order requiring face coverings when visiting retail stores or using public transportation went into effect Saturday morning.
Ciotola recommended wearing some type of face covering anytime you’re out in public.
Queen Anne’s County issued a directive Friday requiring all personnel to wear face coverings when working in close proximity with one another, Haas said.
Teri O’Meara’s group of volunteers has supplied emergency services with enough face masks for every dispatcher and all of the EMS field personnel, Haas said. He expressed his appreciation of their efforts.
“Because of them is how we are compliant with the governor’s order,” he said.
None of Queen Anne’s first responders have contracted COVID-19.
“So far, somebody’s looking out for us,” Haas said.
Two providers were quarantined after transporting a patient who tested positive, but they have been cleared without becoming sick, he said.
“It is not yet the time to reduce our precautions as we are still heading up the curve but to ask our citizens to continue with social distancing and staying at home unless for essential work or business,” Malasky said.
Queen Anne’s County Health Department has an information line for the public to call with questions about COVID-19. Staff is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer calls at 443-262-9900.