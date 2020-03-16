ROCK HALL — Following the closure of all Maryland public schools, per decision made by state officials announced on Thursday, March 12, Kent County Public Schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
During the closure, the school system will be serving free “Grab and Go Lunches” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Tuesday, March 17 through March 27. On Monday, breakfasts were included and can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lunches will be available at Galena Elementary School, Henry Highland Garnet Elementary in Chestertown and Rock Hall Elementary School. On Monday, Kent County Community Center in Worton, Millington town hall and Baywood community room in Fairlee were added as sites for food distribution.
All children under the age of 18 are eligible for meals. There will be no transportation offered by the school system to the lunches.
On March 13, Superintendent Karen Couch said there will be no remote instruction during the closure of schools.
“At the direction of the (State Superintendent Karen Salmon), we are providing supplemental learning materials, but we’re not doing any online (instruction),” Couch said.
Couch said Kent County High School students will complete assignments sent home with them Friday on their school-supplied laptops. Assignments will not require internet access.
Couch said the school system will use its spring break and snow days to make up for the closure, per instruction from the Maryland Department of Education. She said in many cases those two sources “won’t cover the 10 days we are out so, that is still under discussion in terms of how those days will be made up.”
As the closure is being treated like snow days, Couch said instructional staff will have to make up those days. Couch said 12-month employees or essential employees will still be working.
Couch said decisions like adjusting curriculums or moving tests have not been made as of March 13.
Kent School will remain closed until Monday, March 30 according to Nancy Mugele, head of school.
She said the Kent School faculty met Monday, March 16 ahead of launching "Distance Learning" on Wednesday, March 18. "Distance Learning," Mugele said, sees faculty utilize online resources for instruction.
"We want to make sure we stay connected with our families and that instruction doesn't completely stop," Mugele said.
Mugele said some grade levels will require internet access to complete the course work. She said faculty are working with families who do not have reliable internet in their homes.