Sudlersville moves town election to July

SUDLERSVILLE — The Sudlersville Town Commission passed an amendment to the town charter at the April 1 meeting to allow the postponement of the May town election and moved the election to July.
Town attorney Tom Yeager drafted Charter Resolution 2020-01 that allows the postponement in the event of a public health emergency, such as the state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, and provides for revisions to the procedures for elections. Under the resolution all candidates are still considered and do not need to remit another nomination.
Commissioner Charles Leager made a motion to amend the charter, seconded by Commissioner Carrie Comegys. The motion passed 5-0 and was made effective immediately.
Then Leager made a motion to postpone the May 2020 election until July 2020. That motion also passed unanimously.
The election will be held the fourth Monday in July, a 60-day postponement. This change also postpones all other election process dates.
The seats currently held by Commission President Ronald W. Ford and Commissioner David A. Ruffner are open for election this year. In addition to Leager and Comegys, Larry E. Leonard rounds out the five-member commission.
To qualify to run for commissioner, a candidate must have lived two years in the town prior to the election and be a qualified voter.