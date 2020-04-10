You are the owner of this article.
Student meal distribution moves to twice a week

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County Public Schools have announced changes to meal distribution days. In order to limit potential exposure to food service workers, volunteers, and the public, meals will be distributed only twice a week — Tuesdays and Fridays — starting April 14.

On Tuesdays, students may pick up breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack for

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

On Fridays, students may pick up breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack for Friday and Monday.

Backpack meals for the weekend will be distributed every Friday.

Meals may be picked up at the following locations:

Barclay Post Office

1325 Goldsboro Road, Barclay

11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Bayside Elementary School

301 Church St., Stevensville

Noon to 2 p.m.

Church Hill Elementary School

631 Main St., Church Hill

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Crumpton Fire Department

300 3rd St., Crumpton

Noon to 1 p.m.

Duck Neck Campground Entrance

500 Double Creek Point Road,

Chestertown

Grasonville Elementary School

5435 Main St., Grasonville

Noon to 2 p.m.

Kingstown Apartments

(Across from Chesapeake Boat Lifts)

7024 Church Hill Road, Chestertown

11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Matapeake Elementary School

651 Romancoke Road, Stevensville

Noon to 2 p.m.

Pinkney Park

1801 Dudley Corners Road,

Pondtown

Noon to 1 p.m.

Queen Anne’s County High School

125 Ruthsburg Road, Centreville

Noon to 2 p.m.

Roundtop Park

101 Park Lane, Chestertown

Noon to 1 p.m.

Sudlersville Middle School

600 North Charles St., Sudlersville

Noon to 2 p.m.

Templeville Community Church

3703 Barclay Road, Marydel

Noon to 1 p.m.

