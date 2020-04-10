Student meal distribution moves to twice a week

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County Public Schools have announced changes to meal distribution days. In order to limit potential exposure to food service workers, volunteers, and the public, meals will be distributed only twice a week — Tuesdays and Fridays — starting April 14.
On Tuesdays, students may pick up breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack for
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
On Fridays, students may pick up breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack for Friday and Monday.
Backpack meals for the weekend will be distributed every Friday.
Meals may be picked up at the following locations:
Barclay Post Office
1325 Goldsboro Road, Barclay
11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Bayside Elementary School
301 Church St., Stevensville
Noon to 2 p.m.
Church Hill Elementary School
631 Main St., Church Hill
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Crumpton Fire Department
300 3rd St., Crumpton
Noon to 1 p.m.
Duck Neck Campground Entrance
500 Double Creek Point Road,
Chestertown
Grasonville Elementary School
5435 Main St., Grasonville
Noon to 2 p.m.
Kingstown Apartments
(Across from Chesapeake Boat Lifts)
7024 Church Hill Road, Chestertown
11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Matapeake Elementary School
651 Romancoke Road, Stevensville
Noon to 2 p.m.
Pinkney Park
1801 Dudley Corners Road,
Pondtown
Noon to 1 p.m.
Queen Anne’s County High School
125 Ruthsburg Road, Centreville
Noon to 2 p.m.
Roundtop Park
101 Park Lane, Chestertown
Noon to 1 p.m.
Sudlersville Middle School
600 North Charles St., Sudlersville
Noon to 2 p.m.
Templeville Community Church
3703 Barclay Road, Marydel
Noon to 1 p.m.