You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.

Stores must maintain emergency exits, fire marshal says

BALTIMORE — Many local businesses have recently taken steps to limit the number of customers in their stores in an effort to comply with social distancing requirements. Big box stores and your local corner stores, in many cases, have started to restrict the number of entrances into their establishments. This effort allows them to maintain an accurate count of customers entering and exiting the business, ensuring everyone's safety and ability to social distance. These restrictions have generated statewide concerns from citizens and patrons of the businesses to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office over fears of fire code violations.

The State Fire Prevention Code does not require a minimum number of entrances into any mercantile store. Stores are permitted to restrict entrances to a smaller number than normal. However, it is essential that all required interior emergency exits are clear of any obstructions and available in the event of an emergency. These exits are permitted to be marked as "for use in an emergency only" with signage or employees posted at the exits. Obstructions such as carts, shelving, temporary walls, or other items would not be permitted by the State Fire Prevention Code and required to be removed immediately.

State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci encourages all mercantile operators and patrons to promote and use current guidelines on essential travel and social distancing. In the course of this public health emergency, existing fire safety protection requirements should continue to be maintained.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business