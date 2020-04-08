Stevesnville family grateful for stranger's help

STEVENSVILLE — When the Callahan family of Stevensville reached out looking for assistance as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic, strangers stepped up to help.
Dr. Brian Callahan is an interventional radiologist and surgeon at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, working on the front lines with patients suffering from the novel coronavirus. His wife Emily is immuno-compromised, and they have young children at home.
“I have asthma and frequently get pneumonia, and I was worried about him staying in our house, especially with our four little children,” Emily said.
Brian considered staying in the garage, but there are no bathroom facilities there. Some medical workers have even been sleeping in their cars to keep their families safe, Emily said.
She posted on Facebook, asking if anyone had ideas about where her husband could stay for a few weeks, asking if anyone had an RV, and spread word of their need through acquaintances.
“The Bryant family from Pasadena immediately responded that they had an RV they would bring to us,” Emily said.
Dennis Bryant said his daughter, who is friends with someone who knows the Callahans, told him of the Callahans’ need and asked if they could loan the Callahans their RV. He talked it over with his wife, and they decided to help.
“Within an hour I was on the road to their house,” Bryant said.
He was at the Callahans’ house less than 90 minutes after they spoke.
Emily said Bryant set up his “36-foot luxury RV in our yard for my husband,” and “he wouldn’t take any money” for it.
“He thanked my husband for his service,” she said.
The Bryants’ kindness is moving and touching, Emily said. “It really gives you hope.”
Bryant said he felt it was the least he could do.
“It’s really dangerous for somebody with underlying health conditions,” Bryant said. “He’s out there saving people. If it keeps his family safe, it was the least I could do.”
Bryant, who works for Fireline, a life safety company, installing fire protection equipment, is also a scoutmaster. He said loaning the Callahans his RV was another way he could lead by example, and he was interested to learn Brian Callahan was an Eagle Scout.
Scouting is a small little world, and a very small percentage of Scouts go on to earn the rank of Eagle, he said. After the coronavirus emergency is over, maybe Callahan could talk to his troop and help motivate them to earn their Eagle Awards, Bryant suggested.
Emily Callahan also works in the medical field. She is employed by Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, but not on the front line, she said. She described her position as more of an administrative one.
Since the state of emergency was declared, she has mostly been working from home. “The hospital is a scary place to be,” she said.
Monday was one of those days when she had to go in to her office at the hospital, and she said the completed Bay Bridge work was welcome. “It’s really beautiful to see those three lanes open.”
Classwork recently resumed for students in Queen Anne’s County, either online or through packets prepared by teachers, and so far it’s going well, Emily said.
“I’ve been moved by the effort of the teachers to reach out to us,” she said, “especially the Matapeake Elementary teachers. Since schools have closed, teachers have been checking in with families to make sure they’re OK.“
A lot of parents are really suffering. I feel for the people with young children,” Emily said.
Having the RV has really helped. When Brian gets home, he goes straight to the RV, takes a shower and changes his clothes.
The hardest thing is keeping their 7-year-old twins from running out to give Daddy a hug as soon as he gets home, Emily said.
She added there is now a Facebook page called RVs for MDs fighting the coronavirus, and hundreds of people have come forward to volunteer their RVs.
“It has greatly moved us that so many people are doing this act of kindness for those on the front line in the medical field,” Emily said.