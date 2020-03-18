ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Health's Primary Care Program is updating health care providers on the state of the COVID-19 or Coronavirus in the state every weekday, and are attempting to answer questions as the severity of the public health emergency is ever-changing.
“We are the frontline in the war against COVID-19 in this unprecedented pandemic that has changed all of our lives," said Howard Haft, director of the program in a daily update on Wednesday, March 18.
"You do have the ability to help those who are healthy and those who at risk," Haft told health care providers.
"No one can do this better than you."
In the Wednesday webinar, Haft reported that COVID-19 continues to spread in Maryland mainly through community transmission.
As of March 18, there have been 85 confirmed cases in the state, which is a 47 percent increase over the identified caseload from Tuesday, March 17. Haft also stated that the increase number of positive cases is due to the spread of infection as well as the growing number of viral tests that have been implemented.
As of the update, there have been nearly 3,000 tests done in Maryland.
So far, COVID-19 has been "selectively most deadline" to those ages 60 and older or those with complex, preexisting conditions.
Haft said COVID-19 is viable on surfaces for up to (and maybe even longer) than 72 hours. Disinfecting surfaces in instrumental in avoiding the spread of the disease.
Social distancing is also a crucial factor in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and officials advise keeping several feet of space between people. Haft also said that it is critical that trusted sources should be used when seeking guidance about the disease.
"Trusting social media or the internet is a far distance from what we hope anyone would do in health care," Haft said.
Your local newspapers continue to provide accurate information as it becomes available.