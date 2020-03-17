STATEWIDE - Following the March 16 proclamation by Gov. Larry Hogan, aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Maryland, the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is advising the public about how best to continue their business needs with the agency.
As of yesterday, all OSFM Regional Offices, including Headquarters in Pikesville, will be closed to the public. Electronic communications for Plan Review, Inspections, and Licensing that ordinarily occur through the Office of the State Fire Marshal Blog should continue and are encouraged.
All inspections, including FINAL inspections, annual, maintenance, and licensing fire safety inspections are being postponed.
Investigation response remains unaffected. Deputy State Fire Marshals, K-9 Teams, and Bomb Squad are on-call and ready to respond to each request made. The OSFM will still be responding to emergency incidents and any serious life safety code violation
Any meetings scheduled with OSFM personnel should be reevaluated with your contact at the agency.
All training classes planned through the month of March have been postponed. All out of state travel has been canceled for our personnel
For inspection requests or updates to an already scheduled inspection, please contact your closest regional office by phone. Administrative staff is checking voicemail regularly. Please leave a message, and we will return your phone call promptly. Contact information for our regional offices can be found in the “Contact Us” section at the top of the website https://mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal.
State Fire Marshal Geraci and the entire OSFM team says they appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation with these temporary operations to ensure the health and safety of your families and ours.