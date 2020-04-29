State, county differ on number of COVID-19 cases

CHESTER — The Maryland Department of Health coronavirus website showed 55 positive cases for Queen Anne’s County Tuesday morning, April 28, with four deaths. Those numbers were at odds with the ones reported on the county website, which listed 49 positive cases.
Queen Anne’s County Health Officer Dr. Joseph Ciotola said he could not verify the state numbers. His records showed 49 positive COVID-19 cases, with two people hospitalized and no deaths.
Two of the Queen Anne’s deaths were explained last week. Both residents were older women who were living outside the county when they contracted the virus and died — one in a skilled nursing facility in Arnold whose test was actually negative, the other in a nursing home in Chestertown. Neither were reported in the positives for the county; they showed up on the state website after their death certificates were issued listing Queen Anne’s as their home county.
As of Tuesday morning, Ciotola said he did not know where the two new deaths came from.
During the “Ask a Commissioner” interview with QACTV on April 20, Ciotola said the difference in the number of positive cases is a timing issue. The state posts its numbers at 10 a.m.; the county at 5 p.m.
“We get it (positive results) as it pops up from the lab,” Ciotola said. “Our numbers more current and accurate.”
He, along with County Commissioners Jim Moran and Chris Corchiarino, praised county residents. The county is seeing an increase in the number of positive COVID tests, but it is manageable.
“Looking at the projections that have come through … we’ve been able with social distancing to flatten the curve,” Ciotola said. He called citizens “the front line” in the fight to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Moran said it was inevitable the numbers would go up, but the number of people hospitalized is the litmus test.
“We’re doing what we need to do on the Eastern Shore. Keep doing what you’re doing,” he said.
Many citizen questions focused on the ZIP code reporting numbers on the state website and why some ZIP codes with positive COVID-19 cases weren’t showing on the site. Ciotola said the state has set the number seven as the threshold for reporting on the map.
“We have widespread community involvement in Queen Anne’s County,” he said, adding there are confirmed cases in nine of 14 ZIP codes.
Corchiario stressed that ZIP codes are an “artificial boundary.”
“We’re going in and out of different ZIP codes all day long …. Don’t put a lot on ZIP code,” he said. “It’s everywhere in the county.”
On Tuesday, three Queen Anne’s ZIP codes were showing up on the map: 21617 (Centreville) with 11 cases; 21666 (Stevensville) with 11 cases; and 21620 (Chestertown), which includes parts of both Queen Anne’s and Kent counties, with 53.
Corchiarino urged residents not to check the websites every day, saying it’s anxiety inducing.
“Give yourself a mental break,” he said.
He told residents to keep doing what they are doing.
“Wear your mask when you’re out in public, social distancing, washing your hands, exercising caution,” he said. “Behave as if the person who is positive lives down the street from you.”
The drive-thru test site at Chesapeake College tested another 56 people Monday. The site is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday for patients with a doctor’s order. Ciotola said the site is averaging around 50 tests a day.
The test site is a Mid-Shore effort with Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Kent, Caroline and Dorchester counties all working together. The idea was to reserve hospital testing for critically ill patients, Ciotola said. It gives primary care doctors a way to get patients tested when they meet the criteria without their having to go to the hospital.
Turnaround time has improved as labs have increased their capacity, he said. When testing began at the college site, it took about a week to get the results; that time has improved to about three days, Ciotola said.
Patients being tested come predominantly from the five Mid-Shore counties with a few from the Lower Shore and from Anne Arundel County.
When a positive test is received, the health department will conduct an investigation and known contacts will be notified of their possible exposure and told to self-quarantine.
“We have been doing contact tracing since day one and do not plan to stop,” Ciotola said. And when someone is quarantined, the whole household is quarantined, he added.
Ciotola said he had participated in multiple meetings with Shore Regional Health hospital staff about what kind of surge to expect. If we can keep the hospital number under 60-62, the hospital feels it can handle the surge, he said.
Moran praised Ciotola’s leadership in securing the college as an alternate care site. Although plans to use the site are on hold, it could be set up and ready for use within two and a half to three weeks if needed, Ciotola added.
Moran said the county would reopen according to direction from the governor’s office.
“As soon as we can get people back to work, we are all for that,” Moran said.
The commissioners wrote Gov. Larry Hogan last week, asking that recreational boating, golfing and horseback riding be added to the list of permitted activities.
Queen Anne’s County Health Department has an information line for the public to call with questions about COVID-19. Staff is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer calls at 443-262-9900.