St. Paul's Parish offers drive-in church service

CENTREVILLE — The Rev. Mary Garner, rector of St. Paul’s Parish in Centreville, knows that it is very important to her parishioners that they stay connected to each other and to God. Easter was approaching and she knew that there was no hope the congregation would be able to celebrate the joyous day together inside their historic church building because of the current coronavirus restrictions on gatherings. It was time to get creative. A drive-in service was planned for the church’s parking lot. (A drive-in service in the church’s lot is within the recommendations of the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel for such events.)
Easter Sunday arrived. The church lot filled with parishioners, all staying safely inside their cars. In full vestments, The Rev. Garner began the service projecting her voice through karaoke machine speaker. The music was provided by a CD player. It was lovely, but there were some problems: the volume of the speakers and the CD player was too low and not everyone could see the service from their cars.
Plans had already been made to continue holding Sunday parking lot worship services, but everyone realized that the Easter Sunday issues needed to be addressed. The church needed help from someone with professional experience. Enter Christian Rogers.
Christian Rogers, a life-long Episcopalian, has a connection to St. Paul’s: his sister, Hallie, and her husband, Dan, are longtime members, and Rogers himself participates in special services. He also is the co-founder of the Shore Shakespeare Company and directs many of their productions. The Company performs Shakespeare’s plays outdoors to audiences on both shores of the Bay. Rogers has a lot of experience with outdoor venues and the problems they pose for audio quality and sightlines.
Rogers, Garner and Director of Music Julia Morris-Myers met recently and discussed how best to achieve good audio volume and clarity and how best to assure good sightlines for a congregation confined to their cars.
The solutions were simple. Rogers suggested the service be conducted from the middle of parking lot creating a “drive-in church-in-the-round” which would improve sight-lines for everyone and enhance the audio at the same time. He also suggested the two current Choral Scholars, Grace McCreary and Maya McGrory, could sing at the next service.
With the problems solved, all are invited to come to St. Paul’s at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, for the next drive-in church service. The service will include Spiritual Communion. (The Anglican Church recognizes Spiritual Communion as fully partaking the Eucharist when a person is physically unable to do so.) There are tentative plans to have another drive-in service on Sunday, May 10. Everyone is invited to that, as well, but reservations are required. Please call 410-758-1553 to reserve a space.