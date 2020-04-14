St. Mary's schools still working on laptops, internet provider offer free hotspots

Some parents have been on the lookout for laptops from St. Mary’s public schools ever since distance learning was announced last month.
Maryland schools have been closed since March 16, and is expected to last at least until April 24. At a previous school board meeting, Superintendent Scott Smith said they have 9,000 laptops with Windows 10 that could be handed to students who do not have their own devices to access the online programming that officially started yesterday, April 14, but has been at least partly available for students for a week or two longer.
Lisa Bachner, director of curriculum and instruction, told The Enterprise through an email that the plan to distribute devices will begin with high school seniors.
“High school students and some middle school students have transcripted credits and therefore must complete their coursework in order to receive the credit. With that said, after seniors then junior, sophomore and freshman device needs will be deployed,” she said, adding that middle schoolers with “transcripted credits to complete” will be the next group to get devices, then the remaining middle schoolers and then elementary students.
Bachner said devices will be deployed for as long as they have them at the designated school sites, but the date is yet to be determined.
A 30-minute presentation on continued learning during school closure is on St. Mary’s school board’s agenda for today’s meeting. The April 15 presentation, which will be broadcast live, will include information on learning platforms, paper packets, mental health, special education and early childhood.
Dave Howard, director of the school system’s IT office, told The Enterprise last week they were ramping up for the laptop distribution and they were “working with the department of instruction on identifying those students” who need them.
Some school communications, however, instead say parents can pick up printed materials to work on if their children do not have internet or computer access.
Jeff Walker, the assistant superintendent of supporting services, said once the department of instruction identifies who needs a device, that’s when distribution will begin.
At the moment, the IT department is working to reconfigure the 1,000 devices in the school’s warehouse and have not yet had to pull out the machines that are in the school buildings. Of the 1,000 laptops, Walker said nearly 200 laptops will first go to school employees in need.
He also said the school is “in the process of setting up … hotspots in school parking lots,” but that, too, is not ready yet.
In the meantime, internet providers have adjusted services to give customers better online access. Atlantic Broadband provides multiple free hotspot locations from Mechanicsville to Piney Point. For more information on those sites, visit https://atlanticbb.com/my-services/my-account/wifi-hotspots.
“In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, we know that many employees are now working from home, while students of all ages are adjusting to an online learning environment,” Andrew Walton, Atlantic Broadband spokesperson, said in an email. “We recognize that these changes may be difficult for households that do not have easy access to the Internet. For this reason, we have opened these WiFi hotspots to the public at this time.”
He said the Atlantic Broadband has reached out to all the school districts to tell them about Atlantic Broadband Internet Assist, a limited-time service to give free internet to those in financial need and who do not presently have internet. To qualify, residents must be eligible for any public assistance programs like the national school lunch program, public housing and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. For more information on the program, call 855-594-1249.
Xfinity also offers free hotspot use in the Mechanicsville area that can be found through this site www.xfinity.com/wifi. Sandra Arnette, a spokesperson for the company, said the free WiFi is available to everyone, even non-Xfinity customers. Those who do have Xfiniity can benefit from a pause in the data plan, no disconnects or late fees, free internet essentials to new customers and educational content for those with X1 and Flex.
In a release last week from Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said they hosted a call with Maryland school superintendents to talk about the impact of COVID-19 on students and staff. Van Hollen said the superintendents made clear students need access to internet during and after the pandemic and urged the state to use the $250 million additional funds for Maryland schools he helped secure in the federal CARES Act to make that happen.
