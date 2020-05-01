St. Mary's schools request CARES funds, commissioners know little of it

St. Mary’s County received nearly $20 million from the CARES Act, and the public school system wants to claim about a fourth of it to help give every student a laptop.
Tammy McCourt, the school system’s assistant superintendent of fiscal services and human resources, said at a school board meeting on Wednesday that the coronavirus relief fund would provide $2.34 billion to the state, $19.8 million of which would flow to St. Mary’s County. The school system has requested to use $5.4 million of those funds for technology and public health expenses.
What the commissioners know
“We’re just hearing about it,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) told The Enterprise in a phone interview on Wednesday afternoon.
He said the commissioners attended a “big meeting” concerning the CARES Act earlier that day. Hewitt said he was not sure about the exact distribution of the money yet, but the health department will have control over a significant portion.
Rebecca Bridgett, county administrator, told The Enterprise the lead agency is the health department and Dr. Meena Brewster, the county’s health officer, submitted the request. She said the state has divided St. Mary’s money down the middle, allocating about $9.6 million to the health department and $9.6 million for the county to use for other COVID-19 related expenses.
“We’re still looking for clarification from the [Maryland] Department of Budget Management” to see if the board of education is eligible to request some of the funds, since they were already granted almost $3 million through the Education Stabilization Fund, part of the CARES Act, she said.
“We want to make sure we have the right request in the right funding source,” Bridgett said, adding, Brewster will give a public health update and details of the CARES Act will be explained at the May 5 commissioners meeting.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said “in a few days we’ll know more” about where money is going. He said the board of education hadn’t formally made the request to the commissioners yet, but if the county needs the money for other COVID-19 related expenses, the board of education will have to “go back to the state and ask for more,” adding, “we’re glad to help them,” if they can.
He said personal protective equipment and supplies for the department of emergency services, fire departments, first responders and others on the front lines in the county will take priority.
Public schools have a plan
The St. Mary’s school system was notified a week prior on April 22 by the county of the opportunity to submit a request to use the funds, according to McCourt. She added they had “multiple exchanges of communications” with the county administrator and finance officer over the past couple of days and a formal request was submitted on April 24. The school system wants to use the money to purchase laptops, hotspots, Wi-Fi, servers, firewall, bandwidth, online learning platforms and a few other items that would help with distance learning and technological improvements. Students have been out of school for seven weeks now, and most, but not all, students have computers at home for virtual classes.
McCourt said the goal is “to get the money in local hands as quick as possible.”
Federal guidance said the funds have to be used by Dec. 30 and could be used to expense food delivery to residents, facilitate distance learning, including technological improvements, improve telework capabilities for public employees and provide paid sick, family and medical leave to public employees, some of which the school system plans to take advantage of. Superintendent Scott Smith said they initially requested $8 million from the county, “but we whittled it down to 5 [million dollars].” He added that they want to buy 10,000 mobile computer devices so each student has one laptop, similar to the Calvert County school system, which has given each student, grades 3 through 8, his or her own device. St. Mary’s public schools would purchase 5,000 laptops with funds from the requested $5.4 million and 5,000 more with the education stabilization funds, McCourt said.
The superintendent said he didn’t want to “over-promise,” noting the requests still need approval and delivery dates have yet to be determined. The intention is to start a “one-to-one rollout,” he added, that prioritizes secondary students and deploys the devices in the fall.
“Keep in mind we already have about 9,000 computers, so an extra [10,000] would get us to one-to-one,” he added.
Smith said they are the first to publicly talk about the CARES Act funds and Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, said it wasn’t mentioned in the commissioners meeting the day before.
Maryland schools have been closed since March 16 with plans to reopen May 18, though school officials suspect the closure could extend even further.
“Right now, we don’t know when students will be back in school. And when they are, we don’t know what that’s going to look like,” Cathy Allen, school board vice chair, said. “So I think for right now, the most important thing for us is that we need to find a way to make sure that students who need computers will have them.”
Devices come with prices
Jeff Walker, assistant superintendent of supporting services, said they are looking at Dell laptop models that are “similar to what we used in the past.” Dell gave them several pricing options “and the more time we can have between our order and our actual need for delivery, the lower the price.”
For example, if they needed them the next day, the price is higher, but if they need them in June, the price is lower. Walker said a June or July delivery would give them time to prepare the computers for August or by the start of the next school year, whenever that might be.
Based on a June or July delivery, a 3190 model, which Walker said would be purchased for most students, would cost $350. And a 3400 model, which is more advanced and better equipped for high school students, would cost $599.
Most students who requested laptops have received them on the high school level over the last two weeks. Walker said they finished configuring laptops for middle school students and are now preparing laptops for elementary schoolers.
Board member Rita Weaver asked if school officials could look into possible grants or opportunities to purchase motion sensor appliances like sinks, lights and toilets in the future so “they wouldn’t have to be touching so many surfaces.”
Walker said they have been increasing the number of light and motion sensors and would certainly look for opportunities to purchase more.
Also on Wednesday, the state’s congressional delegation announced an approved plan to provide new Pandemic EBT funding to all Maryland children who would receive free or reduced-price lunches if not for school closures. Like regular SNAP benefits, P-EBT benefits will be issued via a debit card to households of children who would have received free or reduced price meals, according to a release. Monthly assistance will be calculated based on the daily rate of $5.70 per child for each day that the child’s school was closed in a particular month.
