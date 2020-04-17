St. Mary's school officials update board on continued learning plan

St. Mary’s public school officials gave an update to distance learning plans and a brief timeline of printed packet and laptop distribution, which are still underway five weeks into the statewide closure of school buildings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Six department heads at a Wednesday school board meeting outlined how they have adapted to online learning. Maryland public schools are currently expected to reopen April 27, although that date could be postponed further. The school board and administrators gathered through Zoom, a video conferencing app, to conduct the meeting, which was closed to the public but livestreamed through YouTube.
Online learning begins
Lisa Bachner, director of curriculum and instruction, highlighted the primary online programs students can use, Imagine Learning for kindergarteners to fifth graders, and Edgenuity for sixth to 12th graders. She said training on the program for teachers is continuing.
Students who do have computers or other internet devices can find their assignments through the program Clever. Alex Jaffurs, the assessment and accountability officer, said that as of April 14, 78% of St. Mary’s students logged on to Clever as well as 82% of teachers. They are also viewing log-in information to track students who might need print copies.
Laptops, printed packets on the way
Bachner said print resources have been, and continue to be, created to align with the online programs. As of April 7, 1,549 print packets were requested but that number jumped to more than 1,700, or about 1 in 10 students, on Wednesday morning. Bachner said they are pretty much up to date with elementary school packet distribution and the goal for secondary students is to send them out by Friday.
Superintendent Scott Smith said they had 1,000 configured laptops, which cost $300 apiece, ready to be deployed out to schools and then to students. About 185 of those laptops were given to staff, and they have about 850 to give to students. Smith said they will start handing several hundred out to high schoolers this week, starting with seniors.
The Enterprise recently reported Smith said 9,000 laptops with Windows 10 could be handed to kids who do not have their own devices. But at Wednesday’s meeting, Smith claimed the report was wrong.
“That is absolutely not correct. I don’t know where they got that. They certainly didn’t get the quote from me,” he said on Wednesday. “We have 18,000 kids so we have 9,000 machines in our buildings that are Windows 10 devices. We are not prepared to hand out 9,000 computers.”
However, in a recorded school board meeting on March 25, when Smith was talking about what staff can do for kids with no devices at home, he said, “We have about 9,000 laptop computers that have been upgraded to Windows 10 and can run all the programs and what have you. We have to have staff touch every single one of those computers to reconfigure them so they lock them down somewhat and set them up so they could go outside of our buildings and access any, a wireless access point and connect to our infrastructure. We have staff doing that right now.”
A new plan for special education
Scott Szczerbiak, the director of special education, announced a new plan for the special education students.
“I want to just make clear, this is not replacing the students’ IEP in any way,” he said.
Instead, the continuity of learning special education plan will be like an amendment while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic. And it is based on the student’s Individualized Education Program.
Szczerbiak said his department is reaching out to every student to amend each IEP and see what it would look like through virtual remote learning. Special education teachers are using Google Voice as a way to communicate and work with students. Szczerbiak said if a student is struggling, families have the Google Voice phone numbers to contact teachers.
Board member Rita Weaver asked if teachers or aids are doing scheduled one-on-one or group phone calls or conference calls with students. Szczerbiak said teachers have office hours and are available through Google Voice and email if families need help. He said it’s up to the staff if they want to schedule conference calls.
Szczerbiak said he wants staff trained on Doxy Me, a HIPAA- and FERPA-compliant telemedicine program that uses an encrypted peer-to-peer audio and video to conduct calls between providers and patients.
“Students and teachers are not using any form of video conferencing and never have. We are going to be using Doxy Me only for those student that have related services and those services will be provided by the related service providers,” Szczerbiak told The Enterprise in an email.
Some parents through social media have questioned why video conferencing options like Zoom are not able to be used with students, especially those with special education needs.
Help for the youngest offered
The younger students will operate a bit differently. Kelly Hall, executive director of supplemental programs, said prekindergarten and Head Start students will not be using Imagine Learning or Edgenuity “obviously because our students are 3 and 4 years old.”
But she did refer to some online resources they could use instead like Frog Street and Scholastic, at least with help from their parents. She also mentioned they would receive printed work packets in the mail. And they are “trying to do something that really does mirror what happens in our classroom,” she said.
Hall announced that this would be the time registration for kindergarten and applications for prekindergarten and Head Start would be opened. However, with the pandemic, they are holding off.
Finding ways to connect
Cheryl Long, director of student services, said her staff are staying connected with students and families. Additionally, pupil personnel workers are helping with access to online learning and food resources. Counselors are helping with course registration. Social workers are providing cognitive behavioral therapy and after-care sessions. And nurses are working with families on immunizations, vision and hearing screenings.
