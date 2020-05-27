St. Mary's residents march for county reopening

At least a couple dozen St. Mary’s citizens marched up and down the sidewalk on Route 235 in California on Saturday to demand the reopening of the county.
The county is in phase one of the governor’s reopening plan that includes lifting the stay-at-home order and opening some businesses. However, social distancing and population control is still expected, and restaurants and bars are not yet allowed to open for seated service.
“We understand the economic strain and stress of this pandemic has been tremendous on our Maryland communities, businesses and families. The governor’s orders are in place to protect the lives of Marylanders during these unprecedented pandemic times, and to preserve our health care resources in the face of an anticipated onslaught of demand we have not previously anticipated. Local jurisdictions do not have the authority to be less restrictive than the governor’s orders,” Dr. Meena Brewster, health officer for the county, told The Enterprise through an email.
Ralliers gathered in the back of Walmart’s parking lot, most not wearing masks, before the march with their signs out. Some of the signage included messages like “Model to use: GA., FL. and TX,” “We are essential,” “Fear is the virus,” “Fear is a liar” and “End tyran[n]y.”
“It is not a protest, it’s just a rally to support our local businesses,” Dorothy Andrews of Callaway and part of the The Reopen St. Mary’s group, said. She listed restaurants, churches and bars as an example.
Phase one of the reopening plan allows churches to be opened but only at half-capacity. Restaurants and bars are closed to the public, according to the governor’s office, but food and beverages can be sold through carry-out or drive-thru services.
Kayleen Edwards, owner of Estate Escape LLC in Avenue, who also participated in a Charles County protest, was holding a sign that said, “America land of the free,” with “free” crossed out, “locked down home of the brave afraid” with “brave” crossed out.
The words were on an American flag with 13 stars in a circle. She said the flag represented a time “when we had freedoms, we had rights … now, they’re telling everyone to be afraid.”
Edwards said her business has been shut down for two months, she has been living off her savings for the past two weeks and hasn’t received money from the government.
“My frustration is these big corporations have never shut down,” she said, later adding she tried to run her businesses safely with gloves, hand sanitizers and masks, but the police showed up “and said if I don’t shut down, I’m going to jail.”
Other comments from protesters included “I went to the beach, I didn’t wear a mask, I lived,” and “I went to San Diego, they’re more open than we are.”
Deb Rey, who heads the Reopen St. Mary’s group, thanked the group for coming and explained that the rally is to support local businesses.
“Just because we chose that path, doesn’t mean we’re not supporting our community,” Rey, a former Republican state delegate, said.
She instructed the group to take all the comments from bystanders “with grace.”
The marchers received what seemed like dozens of honks of approval, some head shakes from passengers driving by and comments from those who rode by. One person yelled “I got asthma!” from a car.
Rey told The Enterprise they just want to get back to normal. “We don’t want anyone to die,” she added.
Rey said they are planning to do a couple more rallies, one in Great Mills and another in Charlotte Hall.
