St. Mary's marks first coronavirus deaths

St. Mary’s encountered its first coronavirus-related deaths on Monday after an announcement from the county’s health department.
They were two women in their 60s, and Dr. Meena Brewster, the county’s health officer, said she could not share much else about them, due to patient confidentiality. The deaths of the two women come the same day the county hit over 100 confirmed cases, less than four weeks after the first St. Mary’s case was reported. Another virus-related death was confirmed Tuesday, bringing the death count up to three.
Jenna Guzman, a spokesperson for the county health department, said it will not be issuing press releases for every death moving forward and is creating a new webpage for more data reporting.
“On behalf of my fellow commissioners, I want to extend our deepest sympathies to these families. In St. Mary’s County, when one mourns, all mourn. This is a difficult time, and we are heartsick. To all members of our community, please continue following the stay-at-home order and pay extra attention to social distancing when you must be out in the community,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said in a press release.
The county health department reports that although 108 cases were positive for the coronavirus, 755 cases done in St. Mary’s were negative as of Tuesday morning. There are 22 people who are hospitalized and 30 people who have recovered and were released from isolation, according to the county’s website.
“The status changes from day to day,” Brewster said.
The state also tracks the cases in Maryland districts and are usually delayed, showing a few cases less than St. Mary’s health department reports on its website. Brewster said it has to do with having better testing. Some testing items are sent to labs and those labs upload the results in an electronic system which can take a couple days to process. Brewster said they get the lab reports directly, while the state waits on the system.
“Now we have point-of-care testing,” Brewster said, adding there’s “faster turnaround” and prevents them from having to go to formal labs.
The health officer said the department is working on creating a web page that breaks down confirmed cases by ZIP code. The state’s coronavirus page started reporting those breakdowns this week. According to its website, ZIP codes in Lexington Park and Mechanicsville each have 23 confirmed cases, Leonardtown has 10, Charlotte Hall has nine and Great Mills has eight cases, as of Tuesday morning.
Brewster said they would have been reporting the ZIP code data themselves a while ago, but were waiting for legal clearance. She added if the numbers in certain ZIP codes are too small, it would not be reported to prevent anyone being identified.
They are also working on racial and ethnicity data, she said.
“We don’t have racial ethnic identification for a portion of our residents,” Brewster said.
But they are trying to collect it, which requires extensive work. She said they do not always receive that information from patients. She added that demographic data is relevant in their disease investigations.
The state reports of the nearly 9,500 confirmed cases on Tuesday, 3,512 belong to black residents while 2,546 belong to white residents. And of the 302 coronavirus deaths, 120 black Marylanders have died from it as well as 93 white people.
Brewster described the pandemic as “incredibly, incredibly intense,” noting the work is fast-paced and science is constantly emerging.
“We’re constantly, constantly trying to think how to get ahead of this,” she said, adding they try to be creative while also reflecting the science.
Brewster said while she wishes the pandemic wasn’t happening and hurting people and the economy, “I will say what has been absolutely incredible is how this community has come together. It is just astounding we’ve all come together.”
She added it’s not only county government, private sectors and other agencies, but individual residents who have been donating, educating and making an effort to follow the guidelines.
“I’m truly and incredibly grateful for this county and for the people that live here and working together,” Brewster said.
