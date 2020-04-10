St. Mary's College forms advisory group for health department

St. Mary’s College of Maryland and the county health department have joined forces to combat the novel coronavirus by creating an advisory group.
The St. Mary’s health department announced the forming of the COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Group that features college-employee scientists and other community health officials.
“For the past several years, St. Mary’s County Health Department has had an MOU with St. Mary’s College of Maryland regarding a partnership Academic Health Department model. As part of this model, SMCHD seeks faculty expertise from SMCM when needed to inform public health work,” Dr. Meena Brewster, county health officer, said in an email. “The COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Group was a natural extension from this collaboration given the rapidly emerging science of COVID-19, availability of local scientific expertise, and an SMCHD desire to ensure local decision-making accounted for the best available and most current science.”
One of the members on the advisory group is Kevin Emerson, an associate biology professor currently on sabbatical. He said he started having conversations with Brewster early on to offer any help during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The whole community has a responsibility to help in these kind of situations,” Emerson told The Enterprise.
With in-person college classes on hold, he was able to offer extra lab equipment.
He and other faculty collected supply donations and found whatever personal protective equipment, or PPEs, they could give.
He later rounded up around six experts to form an advisory group he now chairs to update the health officials on the latest information, finding the answers to any questions they may have and recommending best scientific practices.
Brewster said the members research current science, consult with academic colleagues at other institutions, “critically evaluate existing science, summarize information, and discuss potential implications on public health and medical decision making.”
The health officer said the group is looking into a few topics like different aspects of PPE use and reuse, immunity and possibility of reinfection from the coronavirus, epidemiology modeling and statistical projections related to the pandemic, utility of certain treatments for COVID-19, laboratory testing, viral mutations and impact on pandemic.
“Review of PPE science has influenced local decision-making regarding PPE use and decontamination, and epidemiologic discussions have influenced local surge planning. There is more to come,” Brewster said.
There are not any students assisting at the moment, although some have offered to help, Emerson, an evolutionary geneticist, said. He added if they reached the point where they have to gather information, they could include them.
The group meets twice a week, virtually, and consists of four professors. Some still have online classes to tend to. The group started with faculty but expanded to include other experts.
“Every last couple of meetings we invited someone to teach their expertise,” he said.
When other experts, like anthropologists, offered to help, Emerson said he passes their information to the health department. He wants the board to stick to the science and not become too broad.
Emerson said the college and health department have a close relationship and he suspects some version of the advisory group will remain once the pandemic is over.
