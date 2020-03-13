While schools are out of session due to the coronavirus pandemic, St. Mary’s public schools' department of food and nutrition services will be offering meals to students through a special period of the Summer Meals Program.
On weekdays from March 17 to 27, a drive-up lunch service will be provided at the locations listed at Leonardtown Elementary School and Greenview Knolls Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals will be offered to all children 18 and younger free of charge. Parents and children can drive up to these locations and receive meals that they can take home during the current school closures. The schools are asking community members to remain in their vehicles until they are directed to retrieve their meals from the designated area.
This program is an equal-opportunity provider. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. For questions regarding the lunch service program, email foodservices@smcps.org.
