Getting around for some is going to be a little more difficult as public transportation and automotive agencies scale back services amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Effective Monday, St. Mary's STS buses will reduce hours to follow the normal Saturday schedule on weekdays, with a few supplemental routes added, according to John Deatrick, director of St. Mary's County Department of Public Works and Transportation.
"For the weekly schedule, we're running the Saturday schedule," Deatrick said. "So the buses are not running as much."
The Sunday bus schedule will remain as is.
"Basically, people are just trying to get to work," Deatrick said. "So we still have ridership."
No more than 10 passengers are allowed on each bus at a time, according to a release from the county government, and riders must place their fare directly in the fare box or show their passes to the driver without making any physical contact.
When a bus nears its 10-person capacity, first responders and medical service workers are given priority. Additional passengers must wait for the next bus, according to the release.
The STS is also cleansing buses at high-passenger touch points.
Doors, handles and fare boxes are being wiped down consistently to prevent the spread of the virus, Deatrick said. "It's all being thoroughly wiped down at the end of the day."
Bus drivers are given gloves and face masks as well, Deatrick said.
St. Mary's paratransit services are also reduced, now only providing medical trips and trips to pharmacies and grocery stores. All other trips were canceled until further notice.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) had already closed off state-run buses and MARC trains to non-essential personnel as of last Thursday.
“No one should get on a MARC train, Metro, Amtrak train or bus or any of our transportation assets," Hogan said at a press conference on Thursday morning. "Unless you are an emergency personnel, a frontline health care provider or your job is essential to the supply chain."
Hogan's Monday order to shut down all non-essential businesses did not shut down a wide range of transportation services, including auto supply and repair shops.
Additional interpretive guidance released Monday evening says auto and truck dealerships, as well as bicycle shops, may remain open.
Also last week, all Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration locations were shuttered as of Friday afternoon, canceling all scheduled appointments.
Hogan had previously ordered for driver's licenses, business licenses, identification cards, permits and registrations which were scheduled to expire from March 12 to the end of the state of emergency to be extended until 30 days after the state of emergency is lifted.
Although the MVA is closed, 24-hour self-service kiosks and the online store, which can be used for registration renewals, changes of address, insurance compliance payments and information on flag fees, are still accessible, and those with emergency business needs, such as obtaining a commercial driver's license, can contact the MVA at 1-800-950-1682.