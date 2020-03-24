CHESTERTOWN — Kent County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the Kent County Health Department announced in a news release Tuesday, March 24. The individual is identified as a man in his 20s.
The man was identified only by his age.
According to the news release, he is not a member of the Washington College community, where a student is awaiting results of March 13 testing for COVID-19.
The man had traveled to areas where other COVID-19 cases had been confirmed, according to the news release.
Bill Webb, the health officer for Kent County, said the man was never hospitalized.
Testing occurred March 16.
The man is now home.
Since testing, he has remained in self-isolation and "reports an almost full recovery," according to the news release.
Webb said in a prepared statement: "A contact tracing is underway to determine exposure within the County, and we are working with the Maryland Department of Health to take the appropriate precautions."
Surrounding counties, including Cecil, Queen Anne's, Talbot and Caroline, already have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Webb said there are other pending cases in Kent.