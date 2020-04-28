We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Sports cancelled for rest of year by MPSSAA

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced Tuesday the cancellation of all MPSSAA events for the remainder of the 2019-2020.

The cancellations will affect the 2020 boys and girls state basketball championships as well as all spring sports and their corresponding state championship events.

A press release from MPSSAA said that the association will begin focusing all of its efforts on aligning the return of interscholastic athletics with the Maryland Strong Road Map to Recovery, recently outlined by Gov. Larry Hogan.

The MPSSAA has also cancelled its Student-Athlete Leadership Conference and the Minds in Motion Scholarship banquet, according to the release. The MPSSAA will continue to honor senior scholarship winners through its Minds in Motion Scholarship program and will announce each of the $1,000 scholarship winners online in the coming week.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business