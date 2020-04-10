Special report: Pandemic leads to increased concern over scams

BALTIMORE — It was inevitable that, while the COVID-19 pandemic has shown overwhelming generosity, kindness and compassion in our communities — it has also brought new criminal attempts to steal from or take advantage of people.
In a telephone panel discussion hosted Wednesday by AARP, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, US Attorney Robert K. Hur, Dr. Joshua Sharfstein with the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University, and Kelly Gibson with the Securities and Exchange Commission discussed the many ways criminals are finding to steal money, identity and even a person's health.
Hur wanted to make sure people listening to the conference knew that, for now, there is no guaranteed treatment for COVID-19, the virus ravaging the entire globe with more than 400,000 cases in the United States alone. Nor are there any preventative medicines.
"But people are getting emails offering treatment," Hur said, adding robocalls, social media posts and bogus websites are also picking the pockets of people. "People are getting phone calls from fake doctors wanting money to pay for the treatment of a friend or family member."
"And there is fake COVID testing," Hur added.
Sharfstein said there is a lot of false, misleading and even dangerous information floating around.
"Our job now is to slow down the spread; give the virus fewer opportunities to jump from person to person," Sharfstein said, repeating that there is no treatment available outside of the care of a medical professional. "People are ingesting large numbers of things, getting sick and even dying."
And they are losing money at the same time, Hur said. Red flags include pressure to pay up front or the demand to make payment with gift cards.
"We are shutting them down as fast as we possibly can," Hur said.
Anyone with knowledge of fake sites, high pressure hucksters or phony physicians should contact the National Disaster Hotline at 1866-720-5721 pr send an email to disaster@leo.gov
Price gouging
Until an emergency declaration was signed for the novel coronavirus outbreak by Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland had no law making price gouging illegal, Frosh said.
"Since then we've had hundreds of complaints, calls and emails," Frosh said. In response more than 60 warning letters have been sent to retailers informing them they price gouging is suspected.
Everything from face masks, hand sanitizers and household essentials have been sold at inflated prices.
"Sometimes it's obvious if people are charging $30 for a couple rolls of toilet paper," Frosh said.
Anyone suspecting price gouging can report it to Frosh's office by email: consumer@oag.state.md.us or by calling 410-528-8662.
"It helps if you have pictures of the item showing the price and if you knew the price before," Frosh said.
Those found guilty of price gouging face up to $10,000 in penalties, the state's attorney general warned.
Investment scams
Gibson said the old adage, "If it sounds too good to be true it usually is," holds true for investing in anything connected to the virus. She wants to get the word out before people start getting the economic stimulus money.
"When you get these checks you may be more open to fraud," Gibson said.
As part of the $2 trillion CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) each adult meeting income guidelines will receive a $1,200 tax-free check, and an additional $500 per dependent child in the household. The money will start to be disbursed soon.
Gibson said there may be unsolicited offers to purchase certificates of deposit, for example.
"These CDs will have high return with very little to no risk," she said, cautioning that, too is a red flag. The seller will apply pressure and charge no fees, she added.
"Hang up the phone. Don't click on any links," she said. "Do not give them your hard earned cash."
To report investment fraud call the Securities and Exchange Commission at 800-732-0330.
Hur offered this advice: "Please be skeptical, please be leery, please be vigilant."