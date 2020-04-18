Special 'Ask a Commissioner' set for Monday

CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners are holding a special segment of "Ask a Commissioner" question and answer event with Queen Anne’s County Health Officer Dr. Joseph Ciotola on Monday, April 20, from 5 to 6 p.m.
QACTV host Bruce Grove will interview Commissioners James Moran and Chris Corchiarino along with Ciotola, asking questions posed by the citizens.
Unlike previous “Ask a Commissioner” events this will be completely virtual. There will be two ways to ask your questions. You can submit a question in advance by emailing qactv@qac.org with “Ask a Commissioner” in the subject line or by commenting on the live Facebook stream.
This event can be viewed by going to www.qac.org/live, Facebook/QACTV, QACTV on YouTube and QACTV channel 7 or 77 on Atlantic Broadband Cable.