Southern Maryland police calls change course amid coronavirus

Police in Southern Maryland are monitoring changes in crime trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and are noticing fewer calls, which may be a concern for some domestic cases.
“It’s been pretty slow across the board,” Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Capt. Dave Payne said. With the exception of some categories, the Calvert sheriff’s office has seen less calls.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Diane Richardson also said Tuesday all types of calls have gone down, with the exception of violations of the governor’s executive orders and some domestic violence cases.
“Those are the only categories up,” she said.
Domestic calls during crisis
In St. Mary’s, a drop in certain domestically related calls has the sheriff’s office’s patrol captain concerned.
Trespassing complaints and disturbances in St. Mary’s have risen, as well as domestic violence cases “to a degree,” Capt. David Yingling said, but sex offenses appear to be down, and domestic violence may be underreported due to fewer reporting options, he said.
“My concern is that the biggest reporter [of sex offenses] is schools,” Yingling said, noting children may be less likely to report sex offenses in the home without the “normal outlets and trusted adults” at school.
“We see that with domestic violence, too,” he said.
In Calvert, Payne said domestic violence calls were “way down,” possibly due to underreporting, and in Charles, Richardson said domestic violence cases have increased slightly.
Laura Joyce, executive director of the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy, said domestic violence situations are “absolutely on the rise” as evidenced by calls to the center’s own phone lines and others in the field.
“There’s a lot going on because people are home together,” Joyce said, adding that financial stress is a contributing factor to many domestic violence cases.
The Center for Family Advocacy, based in Hollywood, operates a 24/7 domestic violence hotline which can be reached at 240-925-0084.
In Charles County, the Center for Abused Persons also runs a domestic violence hotline at 301-645-3336.
“There is an issue of reporting, because if you’re home, the abuser’s right there,” Joyce said.
But the center is fully operational, with staff teleworking. Advocates are available to speak with victims of domestic violence either over the phone, by messaging the center’s Facebook page or over an encrypted instant messaging line.
“People don’t often call police, but we want to stress they really can,” Joyce said, and victims can request that the center automatically forward information to officers. Police “want people to call before it escalates,” she said.
Attorneys at the center aren’t in court with courthouse doors shuttered to the general public, but they can still offer legal advice to victims, Joyce said.
Court commissioners can still issue peace and protective orders from the detention center, as well.
Other calls mostly reduced
Traffic accidents have had a major reduction in all three counties due to less travel, officials confirmed.
But Yingling said the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office is concerned that due to reduced traffic, increased speed on the county’s roads may lead to more serious accidents.
“We’re trying to mitigate that,” he said.
Payne said the case was similar in Calvert, especially on Route 4, and there has been an increase in calls regarding aggressive drivers.
“Rolling roadblocks are a good deterrent for that,” he said, but there have not been enough cars on the road to warrant a serious issue with speeding.
The Calvert sheriff’s office has seen fewer drug overdoses, Payne said, and there has been a slight uptick in thefts in the northern end. Missing persons and runaway cases have increased slightly as well.
“I think it’s because they’re home, and they don’t have any of the same social activity as before,” Payne said. “It’s nothing scientific, but just the facts.”
Crime analysts are working to measure this March and April against the crime trends previous years to compare the full effect of COVID-19 on crime, as there hasn’t been enough data this year to show the full scope of trends, Yingling said.
Although officers may not be as busy with calls, they are changing the way they police.
Deputies are taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 into, and from, the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, encouraging online reporting for some crimes, and telephone reporting for others.
The online reporting option was “scarcely used before,” Yingling said, but there is now “a huge interest in it.”
The Calvert and Charles sheriff’s offices offer telephone tip lines for not-in-progress crimes or suspicious activity which are non-emergent.
And, officers, now donning face masks, will speak to some from their porches rather than entering houses, and are tested for fevers before coming into work, Yingling said.
