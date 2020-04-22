Some St. Mary's small businesses struggle with getting relief funds

As COVID-19 closures continue, at least one Leonardtown restaurant has permanently closed, and others are struggling for relief.
Smokey Joe’s on the Town in Leonardtown announced last Wednesday that the barbecue restaurant would not be reopening, and is now liquidating its equipment from a storage facility in Lexington Park.
Owner Denise Canter said moving her restaurant from its previous location in Lexington Park to Leonardtown about two years ago was the beginning of the end, with less business coming through, but COVID-19 was the last nail in the coffin.
The restaurant had been located in an old gas station in Lexington Park for 10 years, and there business was great with base traffic flowing in, but that property was sold, and the move to Leonardtown proved to be less successful with much less traffic, she said.
The restaurant had a good client following, so the restaurant was “limping along, moving along, but when this hit, we were down 70% in the first several days,” Canter said, noting the restaurant had essentially lost its dinner and bar business.
“I sized everything up and realized I wasn’t going to remain solvent during this duration, this unknown duration,” she said.
Canter chose not to apply for relief, because she did not expect success even with the state’s help.
“With the grant money, and the uncertainty of how long this was going to go on, I didn’t want to incur any more debt,” she said.
Canter has been resting at home since last week’s closure and selling equipment, and said she has spent time looking at other jobs.
“I hope everyone else in Leonardtown does better than I did,” she said.
Businesses trying to stay afloat have attempted to apply for government relief programs which have since run out of funds.
The Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief loan and grant funds stopped taking applications on April 6, two weeks after Gov. Larry Hogan (R) ordered for all nonessential businesses to close on March 23, and on April 16, the federal Small Business Administration announced it had exhausted all funds in the Paycheck Protection Program and stopped taking applications.
Sean Coogan Jr., who owns Social Coffeehouse in Leonardtown said he applied for the Maryland Department of Commerce’s emergency relief grant and the Maryland Department of Labor’s layoff aversion fund on March 23, when non-essential businesses were closed.
“I don’t even think Hogan was done talking yet,” Coogan said.
His department of labor grant was denied in part, $13,000 of his requested $15,000 was approved, but since a small portion for training was denied in an email “that was almost an immediate response,” he had to reapply after noticing part was denied a week later. At that point, the department had closed applications.
The commerce grant went better, he said, as he received an email confirming that grant had been approved. But Coogan doesn’t know when that money is coming. The Small Business Administration also denied his Paycheck Protection Program application, he said.
“My problem with this entire system is it’s all first come, first served, the people who have the resources, who have the accountants and the payroll, they’re at the front of the line,” Coogan said. “The people who really need help, we’re picking up crumbs in the back of the line.”
Joe Kurley, who owns The Rex in Leonardtown, has applied as well, and has been exchanging emails with officials. He also created a network of small businesses in the area to sort out misinformation and share what they’ve been hearing.
“It almost does feel like picking and choosing” when it comes to selection for grants, he said.
“You don’t want to be not happy for your neighbor” who gets selected, but those businesses are doing much better, he added.
In Maryland, $6.5 billion was loaned to 26,068 businesses by the Paycheck Protection Program, an SBA report says.
An investigation by the Associated Press published Tuesday found many publicly traded companies with thousands of employees benefitted from the SBA’s loan program before it was exhausted.
“Chains like Potbelly, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Taco Cabana were able to qualify and get the maximum $10 million in loans despite employing thousands of workers,” according to the AP.
“There’s real concerns about who’s getting all the money and who’s not,” St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce Director Richard Fleming said, having read about the AP investigation on Tuesday morning.
Fleming said the chamber has gone through the application process itself, and has heard issues from chamber members attempting to apply.
The paperwork required has not been grateful to the smallest businesses, including the chamber itself, which has one full-time director and two part-time staff.
“The biggest thing is just funding being available, people being available and doing the paperwork,” Fleming said.
The chamber has been contacting officials with the issues, and has been posting information to its website and working with the county economic development department to get information out, but “you post something and then the next day everything changed.”
While applications were still open, they were backed up, Fleming said.
“The minute you open stuff up, people are desperate, they get on,” he said.
Kurley of The Rex said the upside has been unity among businesses and local residents.
“Even our vendors are trying to send little workshop things for us to understand the financial aid things, because they need us to get it” to survive, Kurley said.
“The citizens of Leonardtown and the local government have been great, they’ve been trying to come together and support us,” he said. “That’s kinda the silver lining of this whole thing.”
Twitter: @DanEntNews