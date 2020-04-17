You are the owner of this article.
Shorebirds Scout Night, Girl Scout Day postponed

SALISBURY — On March 12, Minor League Baseball announced the decision to delay the beginning of baseball season in light of the current coronavirus outbreak. This includes the Delmarva Shorebirds, who were set to open up their 25th anniversary season, which has now been delayed until further notice.

“The Delmarva Shorebirds support the measures in place to protect the health and safety of our fans, employees, on-field personnel, and community,” said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. “While we are disappointed that the season will be delayed, the unprecedented situation we are all in needs our attention and adherence to the recommendations of the experts in this field. We look forward to playing baseball in 2020 and will announce updates on a regular basis.”

The delay of the 2020 season will unfortunately affect the dates of Scout Night and Girl Scout Day, which have now been postponed to dates later in the season to be determined.

The Delmarva Shorebirds still plan to have a pregame parade on the field, a scout patch, and the chance to participate in on-field activities.

Call 410-219-3112 or email me at jdelucia@theshorebirds.com with any questions about Scout Night or Girl Scout Day.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business