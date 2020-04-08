Servants of Christ Church holds park and worship Sunday

On Sunday, the Rev. John Lewis, pastor of Servants of Christ church, held a park and worship service at Middleton Hall in Waldorf, where members of the church were able to participate in scheduled service from the safety of their vehicles.
Members of the church listened to Lewis’ sermon delivered through the church’s Facebook page, all while obeying Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) emergency order prohibiting groups of more than 10 people from assembling. While churches are considered “non-essential” businesses and were therefore closed to the public, Maryland State Police have allowed drive-in religious services that are intended to protect public health and safety, according to a press release.
To be in accordance with regulations, church members had to remain in their vehicle at all times during the service, no vehicle could contain more than 10 people and participants count not interact physically with clergy, staff and other participants. Donation collection by basket or plate was disallowed, according to the release.
Lewis and members of the church abided by the regulations throughout the service and maintained distance from one another while actively participating in the service.
Lewis said that he got the idea from a pastor in Texas doing something similar, but had to make sure that Hogan’s office was going to allow it in Maryland. Lewis said it provided a viable way to connect with people during a challenging time.
“I do think it was successful in the fact that many of those people got a chance to see someone that they hadn’t seen in so long,” Lewis said. “I plan to continue to do it as long as this thing is going on or until we come up with something better.”
Lewis said he has spoken with other pastors of local churches who plan to carry out services in a similar way. He said that finding ways to connect with people during a difficult time is important, and he is working with a larger congregation to facilitate that.
“We are walking in some uncertain times, just trust God, that’s what it was all about. This connectivity here is going to go a long way,” Lewis said. “Some person puling up today, this is what they needed to just go on.”
Lewis said he and other pastors agree that the gospel needs to go forward by whatever means necessary. Lewis said his congregation is focused on outreach ministry, meaning the services are broadcast to individuals in jails, homeless camps, assisted living facilities and drug rehabilitation centers. Lewis said establishing a connection with those individuals is important, particularly in a difficult time.
“People are walking up to us saying things like ‘thank you’ and you say ‘thank you for what?’ ‘Thank you for being creative, thank you for pushing ahead and thank you for not letting circumstances stop you from doing what you believe,’ it inspires them as well.” Lewis said.
Members of Servants of Christ Church responded positively to Lewis’ initiative after the Sunday service. Member Duania Darby said that Lewis has connected with the members well through Facebook, even facilitating online Bible study and connecting through Zoom.
“I think he is doing a wonderful job, we can still communicate with them,” Darby said. “I could see him through Facebook, but I also feel like I am participating in a service. This is always nice to worship and see everyone in the congregation.”
Darby said that Lewis acknowledges the church members’ need to communicate, highlighting that certain actions taken with their car, such as the windshield wipers and headlights, can simulate actions they would normally do during a church service.
“I absolutely think this was innovative,” Darby said. “The shear fact that it was well communicated and we are here to worship through this time is necessary, and without a doubt we feel connected to the word.”
Darby said she has continued to study at home through the direction of Lewis, and she believes that the park and worship strategy will become more popular in the coming weeks with other churches in the community.
“[Lewis] is not only a dedicated pastor, but so cool just to talk to,” Darby said. “We love him, we love what he is doing and we will support him in any way we can.”
Wallace Lane Sr., another member of the church, said he was nervous about attending the service because he works in the medical field. He said that after prayer and learning of the regulations, he would make the 20-mile drive to Middleton Hall to participate in fellowship with other members of the church.
“I definitely would continually attend it, I enjoy the fellowship, getting to see some of the church members,” Lane said. “It doesn’t always help just talking to them on Facebook or chatting with them through WhatsApp or anything like that, some times it is good to see them even if you are just waving to them. It keeps me encouraged so that I can encourage others.”
In addition to drive-in religious services, Maryland State Police is allowing clergy to conduct limited in-person services at religious facilities, with no more than 10 people, no physical contact and maintaining a six-foot distance from one another at all times.
After the completion of a service, there must be a four-hour gap until another service can begin, a time for cleaning in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Minimal operations conducted by clergy and other religious staff are permitted to continue as well, so long as they are in compliance with CDC and Maryland Department of Health guidelines. These may include platforms to facilitate remote services to members of the church or other religious organization.
