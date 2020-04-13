Second COVID-19 death in Cecil County at Calvert Manor

RISING SUN — Cecil County has reported its second death from COVID-19 with the passing of a resident of Calvert Manor Health Care.
The health department announced the death Monday afternoon of the man in his 80s. Alan McCarthy, county executive, expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the man and urged everyone to pay heed to the guidelines issued by Gov. Larry Hogan and the Centers for Disease Control.
“Now more than ever, we must come together as a community to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect our county’s most vulnerable residents," McCarthy said in a statement. "Please follow the Governor’s orders and stay home. Only go out when it is essential and wear a cloth mask if you do.”
The count of positive COVID-19 cases in Cecil County has steadily risen in the weeks since the first case was identified March 22, with some days seeing low increases, such as one person, and other days — like Saturday — seeing increases by 12. The first death was announced April 1.
As of Monday there are 84 cases of novel coronavirus in the county.
The primary symptoms are fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. While a definite treatment is being determined doctors around the globe report success with a handful of existing medicines being used for other diseases.
Still another research program is collecting plasma from survivors of COVID-19 and using it to introduce fighting antibodies to the system of a sick patient.
For more information about novel coronavirus, how to protect yourself and your family go to coronavirus.maryland.gov or call the Cecil County COVID-19 Call Center at 410-996-1005 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.