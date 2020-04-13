You are the owner of this article.
Second COVID-19 death in Cecil County at Calvert Manor

  • By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com
A resident of Calvert Manor Health Care, near Rising Sun, has died from COVID-19 according to the Cecil County Health Department. The nursing facility reported two COVID-19 cases late last week but it has now spread to at least 16 residents and staff, sources say. 

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

RISING SUN — Cecil County has reported its second death from COVID-19 with the passing of a resident of Calvert Manor Health Care.

The health department announced the death Monday afternoon of the man in his 80s. Alan McCarthy, county executive, expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the man and urged everyone to pay heed to the guidelines issued by Gov. Larry Hogan and the Centers for Disease Control.

“Now more than ever, we must come together as a community to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect our county’s most vulnerable residents," McCarthy said in a statement. "Please follow the Governor’s orders and stay home. Only go out when it is essential and wear a cloth mask if you do.” 

The count of positive COVID-19 cases in Cecil County has steadily risen in the weeks since the first case was identified March 22, with some days seeing low increases, such as one person, and other days — like Saturday — seeing increases by 12. The first death was announced April 1.

As of Monday there are 84 cases of novel coronavirus in the county.

The primary symptoms are fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. While a definite treatment is being determined doctors around the globe report success with a handful of existing medicines being used for other diseases.

Still another research program is collecting plasma from survivors of COVID-19 and using it to introduce fighting antibodies to the system of a sick patient.

For more information about novel coronavirus, how to protect yourself and your family go to coronavirus.maryland.gov or call the Cecil County COVID-19 Call Center at 410-996-1005 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business