Seafood restaurants at the Narrows open for carry-out

KENT NARROWS — During the COVID-19 restrictions, local restaurants are permitted to stay open if they are providing carry-out, curbside pick up or delivery service for orders. That also includes alcoholic beverages, if served in enclosed containers.
Gigi Windley, executive director of the Kent Narrows Development Foundation, said, “A number of the local seafood restaurants are still operating with carry-out and modified menus. They are still ordering fresh seafood from our local watermen for you to enjoy. With people staying at home, these restaurants are catering to our local population, and the few people who might be traveling and staying overnight at one of hotels at the Narrows.”
She added, “It’s my privilege to work with these amazing restaurant owners and their staffs. If people need more information, they can go online at kentnarrowsmd.com, as things have been changing daily with what the restaurants are offering their patrons. We also have a Facebook page. To me, these restaurant workers are heroes providing a service for all of us.”
The restaurants that are open for carry-out are: The Jetty, The Narrows Restaurant, Annie’s Paramount Steak and Seafood House, Harris Crab House and The Garden Bar and Grille inside the Hilton Garden Inn. Some are offering free delivery.
Harris Crab House owners Bill and Sherrie Oertel are now providing 200 free crab cake sandwiches per week to the to those who are working at the Queen Anne’s Emergency Center (University of Maryland Shore Emergency Center) at Queenstown for their front line service to area people. They are also carrying some of the sandwiches over the bridge to Annapolis Anne Arundel Medical Center for hospital workers.
Bill Oertel said, “We want to do our part to help our people while they do their work.”
Harris Crab House has “take and bake items” for sale. The restaurant is offering meals for two people, which include: chicken marinara or shrimp primavera, both for $19.95, or barbecued baby back ribs for $25.95. They have single person orders: duck and oyster pot pies for $17.95 and scallops au gratin for $14.95. There is also a limited menu of other items posted online, which includes those famous homemade “Nutty Buddy” ice cream cones. Their phone number is 410-827-9500. Carry-out is available seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Restaurant have been forced to lay off workers and are continuing to operate with limited staff. They all have also generated limited menus. For example, Annie’s is offering family meals for four people: fried chicken dinner, chicken parmesan, spaghetti and meat balls, and meatloaf with vegetables, all four at affordable prices. Owners Mike and Helen Katinas said, “People have been telling us they had leftovers from these family meals, or that the meals actually feed more than four people!”
The Katinases donated meals to first responders of the Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department last week.
Along with discounted family meals, Annie’s is offering 15% discount of on uncooked steaks, burgers and chicken breasts for people to take home to prepare on their own. They also sell a 16-inch pizza with three toppings for $12.95. For more details on ordering, go online at anniesbiz.com. Times for carry-out are from noon to 7 p.m. daily. The restaurant phone number is 410-827-7103.
The Narrows Restaurant is open from noon to 7 p.m. daily. Owner/manager Kelly Phipps said, “We have a limited take out menu. However, we’re offering our core items that we’re best at, and the prices are reduced because people aren’t coming in here to eat at the restaurant. We have a great community, and I want them to know we thankful for their support.” Check out their menu at thenarrowsrestaurant.com. The restaurant phone number is 410-827-8113.
The Jetty also donated meals to the emergency center in Queenstown last week. The Jetty is offering affordable “family bundle deal meals” that feed four people for $25.
Jetty owner/manager Justin Kiernan said, “The bundle deal meals are barely covering the costs of making them, but we need to do our best to serve the community right now.”
They are providing carry-out from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free delivery is available 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday for orders as little as $20. They also offer a breakfast carry-out daily from 9 a.m. to noon. There are daily specials. The Jetty phone number is 410-827-5993.
The Hilton Garden Inn’s Garden Bar and Grille is providing breakfast carry-out, 7 to 10 a.m. They are also providing a dinner carry-out from 6 to 9 p.m.
The following restaurants are closed, but are looking forward to serving you as soon as possible, Windley said: Bridges, Fisherman’s Inn, Red Eyes Dock Bar (seasonal), Big Owl Tiki Bar (seasonal), Crab Deck (seasonal), Dessert First Coffee and Pastry Shop (seasonal).